Obi-Wan: Lucasfilm Taps Jedi Universe Veteran To Direct Disney+ Series

Deborah Chow will be the director who ushers Ewan McGregor back into the Jedi Universe to resume his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi on the new Lucasfilm series planned for the Disney+ subscription streaming service.

Chow’s credits include Jessica Jones, Mr. Robot, American Gods, Better Call Saul, and Lost in Space, but Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said it was Chow’s recent labors on the upcoming The Mandalorian that helped seal the deal for her Obi-Wan undertaking.

“We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga,” Kennedy said. “Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I’m absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story.”

Chow will also be an executive producer on the series along with Kennedy, McGregor, series writer Hossein Amini (The Alienist, Drive), Tracey Seaward (The Queen), and John Swartz (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). Jason McGatlin, Lucasfilm’s Executive Vice President for Production, will serve as co-producer.

The Mandalorian premieres Nov. 12 when Disney+ launches as a game-changing new entity for the entertainment giant. No final title or release date has been announced for the Obi-Wan series. Chow is repped by WME.