Oakhurst Entertainment Nabs ‘Savior’ Spec By ‘Sully’ Scribe Todd Komarnicki

EXCLUSIVE: Finance and production company Oakhurst Entertainment has secured the rights to Savior, a feature spec from Todd Komarnicki, the screenwriter behind Warner Bros’ Clint Eastwood-directed and Tom Hanks starring biopic, Sully. Oakhurst will produce the project with Lightbridge Entertainment’s Terry Botwick (Captive, Cool It) and Komarnicki under his Guy Walks Into a Bar label. Geyer Kosinski will serve as executive producer.

Savior is described as a high-octane thriller in the likes of the Bourne films and 3 Days of the Condor. It centers on Vincent Will, a cold-blooded killer and mercenary working for a secret organization called, “the twelve disciples.” Their master plan is to trigger a world war through what appears to be a string of individual terror acts. None of the mercenaries know anything but their own miss.

The producers have the film on a fast track out to talent.

Komarnicki also wrote the script to the Mel Gibson and Sean Penn-toplined drama, The Professor and the Madman, which bowed in theaters this past spring. He was one of the producers of the Christmas classic, Elf, starring Will Ferrell, and the comedy Meet Dave, with Eddie Murphy and Elizabeth Banks.

Komarnicki is repped by attorney Darren Trattner.

Oakhurst is currently in pre-production on Rodrigo Garcia’s drama Four Good Days starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis, and is in post on Black Bear, with Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbot.