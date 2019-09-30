‘Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager’ Producer Noah Media Group Launches Sales Division

Noah Media Group, the London-based producers of sports documentaries Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager and Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans, has formally set up an international sales wing ahead of MIPCOM.

Catherine Quantschnigg, previously of factual producer Atlantic Productions, sales company Cornerstone Films, and finance and post-production outfit Goldcrest, is heading up the new division, which has struck early deals on its feature cricket documentary The Edge with the BBC for TV and Amazon Prime for UK streaming.

Quantschnigg will be at the upcoming MIPCOM to sell further rights on that film, as well as a library that features 2015 Cannes doc Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans; Australian comedian Adam Hills’ film Take His Legs, about the formation of the world’s first physical disability rugby league team, and Out Of Their Skin, former England player Ian Wright’s TV doc about the 40-year history of black British soccer.

Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager had its global rights bought by Netflix following a limited theatrical run last year.

The company’s sales division will also be handling rights on its untitled feature doc about soccer World Cup winner Jack Charlton, which is now in production.

Noah also has a UK distribution arm, NoahX, which directly handled the release of The Edge this summer and will release the Jack Charlton film next year.