‘No Good Nick’ Isn’t Good Enough For Netflix, As Series Is Cancelled.

The producers of the Netflix series No Good Nick have issued a statement confirming the show’s cancellation after one season.

David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan, the creators and EPs, thanked Netflix and the fans for their art, fan fic and support on the program. The comedy starred Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin as Liz and Ed, whose 13-year-old Nick (Siena Agudong) has a secret agenda, struggling with whether she can go through with erh plan to get revenge on the couple for unwittingly ruining her life.

The series had a 20-episode order as of 2018, with the first 10 bowing last April. The second 10 arrived Aug. 5.

The tweet: