‘No Activity’: Keegan-Michael Key & Dylan McDermott To Recur On Season 3 Of CBS All Access Series

Keegan-Michael Key (Dolemite Is My Name) and Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story, The Practice) are set to recur on the upcoming third season of CBS All Access’ Funny or Die comedy series No Activity, which premieres later this fall. Additionally, Beth Behrs (The Neighborhood, 2 Broke Girls), Joe Keery (Stranger Things) and Paula Pell (A.P. Bio) join in guest roles.

The five will be joined by returning guest stars Jake Johnson as disgraced Detective Haldeman, Sunita Mani as dispatch operator Fatima, Jason Mantzoukas as an undercover FBI agent, Amy Sedaris as dispatch’s mother hen Janice and J.K. Simmons as Leon, the internal affairs investigator with a fondness for deep sea fishing. Co-developer Patrick Brammall reprises his role as Detective Cullen.

Following last season’s disastrous bust, season three finds Detectives Cullen (Brammall) and Tolbeck (Tim Meadows) back in uniform with a revolving door of quirky new partners and even quirkier criminals, while robots edge in on Janice (Sedaris) and Fatima (Sunita Mani) in dispatch.

Key won an Emmy Award for his sketch series Key & Peele, which he co-created with Jordan Peele. He’ll next be seen in upcoming films Playing with Fire, Dolemite Is My Name and All the Bright Places. He recently wrapped production on the upcoming television series Brain Games as well as the Christmas movie Jingle Jangle. He will soon be appearing opposite Meryl Streep in the film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical The Prom.

Dylan McDermott portrayed lawyer Bobby Donnell for eight seasons on The Practice, which earned him a Golden Globe Award for his performance as well as an Emmy nomination. McDermott will next be seen in The Politician, which premieres September 27 on Netflix.

No Activity is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Stan original series produced by Jungle. The series is co-developed and executive produced by Trent O’Donnell and Patrick Brammall, alongside executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Jason Burrows, Joe Hardesty and Mike Farah. Nina Pedrad serves as co-executive producer. As in previous seasons, Trent O’Donnell will direct all episodes.