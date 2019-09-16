Controversial Nike ‘Dream Crazy’ Ad Wins Emmy for Best Commercial

Nike’s controversial “Dream Crazy” commercial, an extension of the brand’s ‘Just Do It’ campaign, took the win for best commercial at tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

“Dream Crazy” was created out of Wieden & Kennedy Portland and produced out of Park Pictures and Joint Portland. Narrated by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, it also features sporting stars like Serena Williams and LeBron James, and illustrates how athletes have defied expectations to make seemingly insane dreams a reality.

“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” Kaepernick says in the ad—a nod to his controversial decision to take a knee during the national anthem at NFL games, which put his own career at risk and has sparked an ongoing national debate about the appropriateness of bringing politics to the field.

Nike’s Instagram numbers jumped by tens of thousands in the wake of the ad’s premiere in September 2018 and Nike has since put out more ads in the series, including one specifically for the Women’s World Cup.

The commercial was nominated alongside entries from Apple, Netflix, and Sandy Hook Promise—an organization against gun violence.