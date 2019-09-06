RLJE Films has picked up U.S. rights to Richard Stanley’s horror/sci-fi feature Color Out of Space for low-to-mid seven figures ahead of pic’s TIFF Midnight Madness Saturday night world premiere. The movie, which is also produced by Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision and XYZ films, reps another collaboration between the three companies on another Cage vehicle, last year’s horror pic Mandy being the previous title.

The movie, which stars Nicolas Cage and Joely Richardson, is based on the short story by H.P. Lovecraft. After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farmstead, Nathan Gardner (Cage) and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare.

For Stanley, Color Out of Space reps his return to the Midnight Madness lineup after 29 years, his last being the sci-fi thriller Hardware. He co-wrote the screenplay with Scarlett Amaris.

“We’re beyond excited to be reteaming with SpectreVision and XYZ Films for Color Out of Space,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer for RLJE Films. “Nicolas Cage unleashes another memorable performance – an incredible follow up off the heels of Mandy.”

Color Out of Space was financed by Ace Pictures and produced by SpectreVision. Producers include Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen, Wood and Josh C. Waller, while EPs are Johnny Chang, Peter Wong, Timur Bekbosunov, Emma Lee, Stacy Jorgensen, Elisa Lleras and Michael M. McGuire. XYZ Films is handling foreign sales.

The deal was negotiated by Mark Ward and Jess DeLeo from RLJE Films and Nate Bolotin from XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

Also starring in the pic are Madeleine Arthur (Snowpiercer), Brendan Meyer (The OA), Julian Hilliard (The Haunting of Hill House), Elliot Knight (How to Get Away with Murder), and Q’orianka Kilcher (Yellowstone, The New World) and Tommy Chong (Cheech & Chong).