Nicki Minaj Hints At Retirement From Music

Grammy-nominated Nicki Minaj tweeted Thursday that she has decided to retire from rap and focus on her family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” Minaj tweeted. “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

Minaj’s most recent single “Megatron” released in June, reached No. 1 on iTunes overall chart. It debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and dropped to No. 92 the following week. Her most recent album “Queen”, released in August 2018, reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

A cross-over talent in both TV and film, Minaj was a judge on the 12th season of American Idol, alongside Mariah Carey, Keith Urban and Randy Jackson. She exited at the end of the season, which saw some heated rivalry between her and Carey. Minaj sold a pilot to ABC Family in 2013 about her life growing up in Queens, NY, in which she was slated to star and executive produce. The project ultimately was not picked up to series. She can most recently be heard voicing the role of Pinky in The Angry Birds Movie 2.