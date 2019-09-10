Toronto: WME Signs ‘Calm With Horses’ Helmer Nick Rowland

EXCLUSIVE: WME just signed Nick Rowland, one of the emerging directors coming out of the Toronto Film Festival. Rowland’s first feature, Calm With Horses, made its debut last weekend. The film stars Barry Keoghan, Cosmo Jarvis and Niamh Algar. It was produced by Daniel Emmerson at DMC Film and co-produced by Element. The film is financed by Film4, Screen Ireland and Wrap.

Rowland James Shaw/Shutterstock

In the film, former boxer Douglas “Arm” Armstrong (Jarvis) becomes the feared enforcer of the drug-dealing Devers family, but his job endangers his autistic five-year old son, Jack. Joe Murtagh wrote the script.

Rowland is an award-winning directing graduate of the National Film and Television School (NFTS). Before graduating, his work as a director had earned him a Royal Television Society Award for Dancing In The Ashes, a nomination for Best Short Film at the Sundance Film Festival for Out Of Sight and a nomination for Best Short Film at the BAFTAs and the BIFAs for Slap.

Prior to film, Rowland had a promising rally driving career, selected for the prestigious MSA British Rally Academy, before he competed in the Chinese and British Rally Championships. This experience fed into the making of his last short, Group B, which starred Richard Madden and got Rowland an Student Oscar nom. Since graduating NFTS, Rowland has directed episodes of Cuffs, Ripper Street and Hard Sun for BBC One.

Altitude and CAA are repping distribution rights to Calm With Horses.

Rowland is also repped by Troika.