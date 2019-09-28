Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff Signs Multi-Year Twitch Streaming Deal

Esports content creator and Twitch personality Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff has signed a multi-year deal to continue to stream exclusively on Twitch.

The deal was brokered by UTA and The Kinetic Group. NICKMERCS is appearing this weekend at TwitchCon and will be hosting meet-and-greets with partners and his fanbase, the “MFAM.”

“I’ve been streaming on Twitch since 2011, when it was called Justin.TV. It is very special for me to see the service expand and evolve into what it is now, while I’ve grown my community as well,” he said. “I’m passionate about competing in traditional sports and gaming, so working directly with Twitch has been amazing. I’m thankful to have the opportunity to watch games with my followers and play alongside professional athletes at various events.”

NICKMERCS Twitch channel has more thanthree million followers, and he has amassed more than eight million followers across all his social and digital platforms. Earlier this year, he decided to leave 100 Thieves and signed with FaZe Clan, widely known as one of the most prestigious esports organizations in the world.

He is known for playing and competing exclusively on a game controller, which is typically considered a handicap in the world of competitive gaming.