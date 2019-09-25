Nick Cannon To Host & Produce Syndicated Daytime Talk Show For Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury In 2020

Nick Cannon is shifting from primetime to daytime as host of a new, nationally syndicated daytime talk show in 2020 in a deal with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. Additionally, Cannon will co-produce via his production company, Ncredible Entertainment.

“We are excited to be able to announce this collaboration with Nick, who has proven himself to be such a dominant creative and entrepreneurial force across film, primetime TV, music, comedy, stage and online platforms,” said

Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein. “The daytime audience got to see that firsthand earlier this year with his stellar performance guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show. Now we can’t wait to see Nick put his own unique stamp on talk and add daytime to his impressive list of accomplishments.”

Cannon is coming off the first season as host of Fox’s hugely successful The Masked Singer, the No. 1 new show of last season, which drew more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking 2018 debut. He previously served as host of NBC’s talent competition series, America’s Got Talent for eight seasons. In addition to hosting The Masked Singer and AGT, Cannon is perhaps best known for his work as a producer, creator and host for 13 seasons of the popular MTV sketch show, Wild ‘N Out, which the network has ordered through Season 16. This past July, Cannon took over the Los Angeles morning drive time radio airwaves launching Power 106’s Nick Cannon Mornings.

“After leaving America’s Got Talent, I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show. I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone’s minds,” said Cannon. “When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams’ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.”