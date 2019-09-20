NFL Star’s Implosion: Antonio Brown Released By New England Patriots

The career implosion of NFL superstar Antonio Brown continued today as the league’s defending Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots, jettisoned the mercurial athlete after sexual misconduct claims were made by a second woman.

Just 20 days after the Patriots signed Brown to a one-year $15 million contract (with a reported $9 million signing bonus) his tenure in Boston ended with a dismissive 37-word statement from the NFL’s flagship franchise: “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Brown started the year as a member of the Oakland Raiders but was cut on Sept. 7 after a series of contentious incidents that underlined the superstar’s unpredictable temperament and oddball priorities. The eccentricities of Brown, however, have now taken a backseat to far more serious matters after accusations of sexual misconduct have been leveled by two women.

The claims of sexual assault made by former trainer Britney Taylor in a civil lawsuit in Florida apparently prompted Nike to to drop Brown from his lucrative endorsement deal with the shoe and athletic gear mega-brand.

“Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” a spokesperson for Nike told the Boston Globe last Wednesday. The move by Nike to exile Brown in such terse fashion may signal that the gridiron star’s reputation and brand value is in serious jeopardy. Nike officials stood by Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods amid sordid reports of their personal conduct and also showed no timidity in backing Colin Kapernick despite his polarizing fall from grace in the NFL.