News & Documentary Emmys: HBO Leads Nets As ‘Vice News Tonight’ Ties ‘60 Minutes’

HBO strutted away with a leading 10 trophies at the 40th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, topping perennial leader PBS, which grabbed nine during tonight’s ceremony at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan. CBS was third with six.

Vice News Tonight’ Vice News

HBO’s now-canceled Vice News Tonight took five Emmys overall to tie CBS’ Emmy juggernaut 60 Minutes for the most among individual programs. But Vice News Tonight took three of the marquee awards: Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast for “Moment of Truth: Kavanaugh and Ford,” Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast for “Yemen’s Forgotten War” and Feature Story in a Newscast for “Zero Tolerance.”

Read the full list of winners here and wins by program here. Below is the list of wins by network:

NATAS

The big prize of Best Documentary went to HBO Documentary Films’ I Am Evidence, which explores why the rape kit backlog exists and highlights the law enforcement officials who are leading the charge to work through the backlog and pursue long-awaited justice in these cases. Its producer Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: SVU accepted the award.

NATAS

As is usually the case, PBS came into tonight’s trophy show with the most nominations (47), but the bigger news when noms were announced in July was HBO nearly catching perennial bridesmaid CBS, snaring 32 nominations to the eye net’s 33. Then again, more than half of those went to the premium cabler’s now-shuttered Vice News Tonight.

Earlier today, Showtime made news by acquiring the weekly newsmagazine Vice, following its cancellation by rival HBO. Vice News will continue to produce the series for Showtime. Vice News Tonight was picked up by the Viceland cable net last month.

NBC News veteran Andrea Mitchell was honored with the News & Doc Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award during tonight’s ceremony. The host of MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports was congratulated by four former Secretaries of State:

International Emmy for News was presented tonight to ITN/Channel 4 News’ Data, Democracy and Dirty Tricks: The Cambridge Analytica Scandal, an investigation into the scandal involving the controversial British data company that ended up wiping billions of dollars off the value of Facebook.