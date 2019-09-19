NewFest: LGBTQ Film Festival Unveils Lineup Including Docu ‘All We’ve Got’, ‘Drag Kids’ and ‘The True Adventures Of Wolfboy’

NewFest has released its full lineup for their 31st annual fest that features the year’s best LGBTQ films from around the world. The fest runs October 23-29 at the SVA Theatre, Cinépolis Chelsea, as well as The LGBT Community Center in New York City.

As Deadline revealed exclusively last week, the festival will feature Mike Doyle’s Manhattan-set ensemble rom-com Sell By as their opening night film. The film stars Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Kate Walsh (Grey’s Anatomy), Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Patricia Clarkson, Michelle Buteau (Tales of the City) and Augustus Prew (High-Rise). The fest will feature Martha Stephen’s To The Stars as the U.S. Centerpiece Gala and close with Rodrigo Bellott’s award-winning Tu Me Manques.

NewFest will also feature the world premiere of Alexis Clements’ documentary All We’ve Got which looks into what it takes in America for queer, spaces for women (bookshops, bars, theaters) to survive and why/how they are disappearing. In addition, Megan Wennberg’s Drag Kids, which follows the lives of four young drag performers from around North America, will make its U.S. premiere and the fest will have a spotlight screening of Martin Krejcí’sThe True Adventures of Wolfboy, a modern-day fairytale starring Jaeden Martell, John Turturro. and Chloë Sevigny.

NewFest will also serve up some scares with thier queer-centric “HalloKween” program with the transgender vampire film Bit with Nicole Maines, the documentary Scream Queen: My Nightmare on Elm Street about the controversial sequel of the Wes Craven classic that ended Mark Patton’s acting career, and the Spanish alien rescue mission film Brief Story From the Green Planet which won the coveted Teddy Award at this year’s Berlinale Film Festival.

The full program of 27 narrative features, 14 documentary features, 15 episodic series, 8 centerpiece and spotlight screenings, and 100 shorts from all over the world. 71% of content is by and about underrepresented voices (Women, People of Color, Trans, Bi and Differently Abled).

The complete lineup of full-length features can be read below. Read the lineup of shorts here.

OPENING NIGHT GALA

SELL BY

New York Premiere

Dir. Mike Doyle, USA, 2019, 94 mins

Cast: Scott Evans, Augustus Prew, Kate Walsh, Michelle Buteau, Zoe Chao, Patricia Clarkson, Christopher Gray, Colin Donnell, John Doman

Having been together for five years, Adam (Scott Evans, GRACE AND FRANKIE) and rising social media celeb Marklin (Augustus Prew, SPECIAL) are faced with confronting their commitment to each other, while both Cammy (Michelle Buteau, TALES OF THE CITY) and Haley (Zoe Chao) face their own challenges with companionship. Rounding out the lively and talented cast under Doyle’s assured direction is Kate Walsh (GREY’S ANATOMY) and Academy Award-nominee Patricia Clarkson (HIGH ART). Imbued with a can-do charm so becoming of our great metropolis, SELL BY captures both how we let ourselves go, as well as how we grow closer to those we love.

CLOSING NIGHT GALA

TU ME MANQUES

New York Premiere

Dir. Rodrigo Bellott, USA/Bolivia, 2019, 110 mins

Cast: Oscar Martinez, Rossy de Palma, Fernando Barbosa

After his son Gabriel passes away, conservative Bolivian patriarch Jorge (Oscar Martínez) accidentally Skypes Gabriel’s ex-boyfriend Sebastian (Fernando Barbosa), leading him on a journey from Bolivia to New York City in search for the truth about his child. Based on writer/director Rodrigo Bellott’s own electrifying and influential play, TU ME MANQUES is an inspiring story that celebrates community, love, and storytelling, and excavates both familial and international homophobia with tremendous tact and care.

INTERNATIONAL CENTERPIECE



AND THEN WE DANCED

New York Premiere

Dir. Levan Akin, Sweden/France, 2019, 113 mins

Cast: Levan Gelbakhiani, Bachi Valishvili, Ana Javakishvili

Sweden’s official selection for Best International Feature Film at the 2019 Academy Awards, AND THEN WE DANCED offers a riveting and visceral lead performance from newcomer Gelbakhiani, while featuring dynamic cinematography and a cathartic dance sequence that will leave you breathless.

U.S. CENTERPIECE

TO THE STARS

New York Premiere

Dir. Martha Stephens, USA, 2019, 111 mins

Cast: Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Malin Akerman, Shea Whigham, Tony Hale, Lucas Zumann, Adelaide Clemens

Set in the conservative, bobby-socked setting of a 1960s Oklahoma high school, mysterious cosmopolitan new girl Maggie (Liana Liberato)—a coveted recruit among the popular girls—takes an unexpected shining to Iris (Kara Hayward, MOONRISE KINGDOM), a withdrawn pariah. As the two teens grow closer, we learn the curious circumstances behind Maggie’s sudden arrival in the small Dust Bowl town.

NEW YORK CENTERPIECE

CUBBY

New York Premiere

Dir. Mark Blane, USA, 2019, 83 mins

Cast: Mark Blane, Joseph Seuffert, Patricia Richardson, Zachary Booth, Christian Patrick

Written and co-directed by breakout star Mark Blane and shot in crisp 16mm, this quirky dark comedy tells the semi-autobiographical story of an anxious midwestern twenty-something who moves to New York City in hopes of becoming an artist. We follow Mark as he navigates his new life in this overwhelming city and chemically imbalanced flights of fancy, all while fostering a friendship with Milo, a precocious 6-year-old he begins to babysit in brownstone-filled Brooklyn.

DOCUMENTARY CENTERPIECE

DRAG KIDS

US Premiere

Dir. Megan Wennberg, Canada, 2019, 78 mins

This documentary follows the four young stars as they prepare for the biggest performance of their lives at Montreal Pride, demonstrating the importance of artistic expression, community-building, and non-judgmental support for people of all ages. A surprisingly moving film about gender, art, and affirming parenting, DRAG KIDS will have you cheering through tears by its end. This oft misunderstood segment of the drag community deserves more accurate representation in media, and Megan Wennberg’s film is only the beginning.

NARRATIVE FEATURES

15 YEARS

New York Premiere

Dir. Yuval Hadadi, Israel, 2019, 89 mins Cast: Oded Leopold, Udi Persi, Ruth Asarsai

When his best friend becomes pregnant and his longtime boyfriend starts talking about adopting, the often-unfazed Yoav begins to unravel. Small arguments fester to extreme degrees in Yuval Hadadi’s stunning portrait of a relationship in crisis. Shot against the backdrop of contemporary Tel Aviv, Hadadi explores ingrained pressures on the Israeli LGBT community in his confident feature directorial debut.

A DOG BARKING AT THE MOON

New York Premiere

Dir. Lisa Zi Xiang, China/Spain, 2019, 107 mins

Cast: Naren Hua, Nan Ji, Wu Reyuan, Thomas Fiquet

While visiting her broken family with her American husband, pregnant writer Huang Xiaoyu finds herself trapped between her cult-brainwashed mother and her secretly homosexual father. An epic Chinese family saga that unfolds over–and weaves together–multiple periods of time, Lisa Zi Xiang’s directorial debut is a masterful tale of secrets, infidelity, and the enormous weight of societal norms.

BENJAMIN

New York Premiere

Dir. Simon Amstell, UK, 2019, 85 mins

Cast: Gabe Gilmour, Jack Rowan, Colin Morgan, Anna Chancellor, Robin Peters, Arnab Chanda, Jessica Raine, James Bloor, Joel Fry, PhéniYES Brossard, Jessie Cave

Benjamin is an anxious, awkward filmmaker who feels stuck ahead of the premiere of his second feature. His lack of confidence in the film is eating him away, and, though love fuels his writing material, he’s overwhelmed by his self-proclaimed inability to love. When a beautiful young French musician named Noah comes into Benjamin’s life, he begins to let go of his past love traumas and see the light. It’s not long, however, before Benjamin’s insecurities come knocking and threaten to throw his life and relationship into disarray.

BILLIE & EMMA

New York Premiere

Dir. Samantha Lee, Philippines, 2019,107 mins

Cast: Gabby Padilla, Zar Donato, Beauty Gonzales, Chelo Aquino

In the Philippines during the 1990s, out teenager and rock music-lover Billie is sent from Manilla to live with her aunt in a rural village. Sticking out like a sore thumb in her strict Catholic high school, Billie develops an intimate bond with Emma, an ambitious classmate who is hiding the fact that she’s pregnant from their peers. Together, Billie and Emma stand up against oppressive school officials and gossipy classmates, and discover there is so much more to live for aside from religious doctrine.

HOLY TRINITY

New York Premiere

Dir. Molly Hewitt, USA, 2019, 97 mins

Cast: Molly Hewitt, Theo Germain, Heather Lynn, Imp Queen

HOLY TRINITY is an absolute acid trip of kinky, drug-induced, gender-fluid adventures through an alternative universe’s Chicago. We follow Trinity, a queer dominatrix, who, after huffing a new brand of magic aerosol, can see dead people.

LAST FERRY

New York Premiere

Dir. Jaki Bradley, USA, 2019, 86 mins

Cast: Ramon O. Torres, Myles Clohessy, Sheldon Best

When lonely lawyer Joseph (Ramon Torres, who also serves as writer/co-producer) ventures out to The Pines for the first time, he is drugged and mugged, and witnesses a murder on the beach. After he is found and taken in by a group of friends (featuring a boatload of familiar faces, including Sheldon Best and the hilarious Larry Owens) he quickly acclimates, but then begins to wonder, who can he trust? This taut thriller offers a delightfully gay spin on the classic thriller formula and features excellent cinematography from Alexa Wolf, who manages to capture the beauty and brightness of beaches and mimosa-drenched brunches, as well as the darkness that always seems to be lurking underneath this story’s surface.

MONSTERS

East Coast Premiere

Dir. Marius Olteanu, Romania, 2019, 116 mins Cast: Judith State, Cristian Popa

Presenting a clear snapshot of a contemporary Romanian couple through three distinct chapters, Marius Olteanu’s formal portrait of a marriage in quiet disarray is immersive in its naturalism and sneaky in its sense of humor. Subtly exploring the varied routes through which humans seek connection, whether through an extended all-night conversation with a cab driver or a secretive Grindr hookup, MONSTERS. is an observational film that refuses to judge its characters no matter how desperate they appear to be at times.

MUSIC FOR BLEEDING HEARTS

World Premiere

Dir. Rafael Gomes, Brazil, 2019, 102 mins

Cast: Victor Mendes, Mayara Constantino, Caio Horowicz, Icaro Silva, Denise Fraga

In present day São Paulo, a trio of young hearts are about to break. Ricardo has both a steady boyfriend and a wandering eye for a new coworker. Isabella is taking a break from both her boyfriend and best friend Ricardo. And hopeless romantic Felipe has suddenly found himself caught between the two of them. These three have big dreams, yearning passion, and opinionated acquaintances, but they’re all unprepared for what’s to come from Cupid’s arrows.

NEVRLAND

New York Premiere

Dir. Gregor Schmidinger, Austria, 2019, TBC mins Cast: Simon Frühwirth, Paul Forman, Josef Hader

Seeking escape from his drab life at home and at work in a slaughterhouse, Jakob retreats into online worlds in search of excitement. After making a connection with tight-torsoed Kristjan in a cam chatroom, Jakob ventures out to meet up in person, leading to a mind-bending journey to the center of the self that will irreparably alter both of their lives.

SECOND STAR ON THE RIGHT

New York Premiere

Dir. Ruth Caudeli, Colombia, 2019, 82 mins

Cast: Silvia Varón, Ximena Rodríguez, Alejandra Lara, Tatiana Rentería, Diana Wiswell, Andrés Jiménez, Lorena Castellanos, Justin Vahala, Gina Medina

In the blink of an eye, gregarious bisexual Emilia (Silvia Varón) has gone from being a core member of a tight-knit group of women to its biggest burden. As her thirties close in on her, Emilia flits from day job to passion project to romantic interest without wholly committing to any. As the group’s focus shifts from friendship to careers, partners, and kids, Emilia becomes yet another load its members must shoulder.

SEVENTEEN

New York Premiere

Dir. Monja Art, Austria, 2019, 104 mins

Cast: Elisabeth Wabitsch, Magdalena Wabitsch

As summer looms in bucolic Austria, seventeen year-old Paula studies and silently pines for her boarding school classmate and close friend, Charlotte, who is biding time with an unremarkable boyfriend and exercising restraint in her shared feelings for Paula. Rather than dwelling, Paula attempts to date Tim, an eccentric but earnest classmate, in turn striking an imperfect balance between erotic connection and attraction that ultimately proves satisfying.

SIBERIA & HIM

World Premiere

Dir. Viatcheslav Kopturevskiy, USA/Russia, 2019, 72 mins

Cast: Ilya Shubochkin, Anastasiya Voskresenskaya, Irina Novokreshennyh, Aleksandr Savin, Viatcheslav Kopturevskiy

Meek farmhand Sasha and policeman Dima have a fraught relationship. They’re brothers-in-law, travel companions, and—secretly—lovers. Over the course of their journey to visit Sasha’s grandmother, unspoken truths are uttered, intimacy is built, and authenticity is challenged. Although they may be far from the peering eyes of their oppressive society, their relationship teeters on a dangerous precipice.

STRAIGHT UP

New York Premiere

Dir. James Sweeney, USA, 2019, 95 mins

Cast: Katie Findlay, James Sweeney, Randall Park

Writer/director/producer James Sweeney stars in this witty comedy as Todd, an obsessive-compulsive and GILMORE GIRLS-loving twentysomething plagued by intense anxieties. Todd has never been comfortable with his queerness, or with most aspects of his life, and consistently struggles with insecurity. That is until he thinks he’s met his soulmate. The only problem? She’s a woman.

TREMBLORES (TREMORS)

New York Premiere

Dir. Jayro Bustamante, Guatemala/France/Luxembourg, 2019, 107 mins Cast: Juan Pablo Olyslager, Mauricio Armas, Diane Bathen

In Guatemala, earthquakes (or tremors) can be a very common occurrence. TEMBLORES explores what happens to an affluent religious family as a rumbling rift symbolically tears them apart after patriarch Pablo (a revelatory Juan Pablo Olyslager) reveals that he’s been sustaining a loving relationship with another man. What follows is a tale of passionate romance, immense inner conflict and devastating tragedy. Separated from his wife, his children and his life of Evangelical tradition, Pablo initially finds a sense of freedom. But how long can he sustain this new and exciting life when he’s fired from his job and his religious creed begins to take over again?

THE SHINY SHRIMPS

New York Premiere

Dir. MaYESime Govare and Cédric Le Gallo, France, 2019, 103 mins Cast: Nicolas Gob, Alban Lenoir, Michaël Abiteboul, Geoffrey Couët

After an Olympic swimmer near the end of his career makes a homophobic comment on TV, he’s barred from any further events unless he agrees to coach the Shiny Shrimps, a flambouyant gay water-polo team. They might have the worst record in the amateur league, but they’re dead-set on qualifying for the most prestigious and challenging LGBTQ sporting event in Europe, the Gay Games.

TOP 3 (AND OTHER ANIMATED TALES)

New York Premiere

Dir. Sofie Edvardsson, Sweden, 2019, 44 mins

Cast: Eric Ernerstedt, Jonas Jonsson, Caroline Johansson Kuhmunen

In this inventive and bittersweet animated rom-com, perpetual list-maker Anton falls in love with David and the two share a globetrotting young romance. But things start to go awry when Anton realizes that his dreams could be in direct opposition to his crush’s. Sofie Edvardsson’s charming and moving tale of miscommunication, idealization, and star-crossed love premiered at Frameline and won the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature at Outfest.

ZEN IN THE ICE RIFT

New York Premiere

Dir. Margherita Ferri, Italy, 2019, 90 mins

Cast: Eric Ernerstedt, Jonas Jonsson, Caroline Johansson Kuhmunen

Maia “Zen” Zenassi is a quick-tempered, nonconforming sixteen year-old living in a provincial Italian mountain village. A standout on the local boys hockey team, Zen uses the sport as a vital outlet for rage, an escape from emotional vulnerability, and a stage for gender performance. While being scouted for the national women’s team, Zen develops an improbable friendship with a male teammate’s reluctant girlfriend, causing an icy demeanor to melt away as Zen finally shares a closely-guarded desire to be a boy. Here, an open heart comes with mixed results.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

A NIGHT AT SWITCH ‘N’ PLAY

New York Premiere

Dir. Cody Stickels, USA, 2019, 72 mins

You are cordially invited to a night at Switch n’ Play! Meet the daring and dazzling Queer artists behind one of Brooklyn’s most popular and groundbreaking performance groups. Come along for the ride as they display their own unique blend Burlesque and drag, and navigate how gender identity, body image, and familial issues affect their performance personas and personal lives.

ALL WE’VE GOT

World Premiere

Dir. Alexis Clements, USA, 2019, 67 mins

Since 2010, over 100 queer women’s spaces—from dive bars to bookstores and dance halls to health centers—have shuttered across the United States. As concern grows over this death and dearth of these essential social hubs, this documentary takes inventory of those that continue to thrive across the country, inciting a powerful conversation about the importance of community. Whether at Alibi’s Club in Oklahoma City or WOW Café Theatre in our own New York City, queer women are tirelessly making room for one another on barstools, stages, and activism’s front lines.

BURN DOWN THE HOUSE (Screening with FABULOUS)

Dir. Giselle Bailey and Nneka Onuorah, France, 2019, 44 mins

Giselle Bailey & Nneka Onuorah’s immersive documentary follows Kiddy Smile and several Parisian dancers as they prepare to perform in his next concert (and also features FABULOUS’ Lasseindra Ninja). After DJing for Emmanuel Macron in a T-shirt that read “Fils d’immigrés, noir et pédé” (which translates to “son of an immigrant, Black and gay), Smile was the subject of extraordinary praise and backlash. But he and his friends won’t let that faze them. As they discuss contemporary racism, xenophobia, homophobia, transphobia, and the art that binds them, these rising stars make it clear that they won’t stop until everyone knows Paris is still burning.

FABULOUS (Screening with BURN DOWN THE HOUSE)

Dir. Audrey Jean-Baptiste, France, 2019, 46 mins

Audrey Jean-Baptiste’s triumphant FABULOUS follows Lasseindra Ninja, a notable fixture of the ballroom scene in Paris, who travels from France to French Guiana in order to teach the art of voguing to LGBTQ young adults in her home country. A powerful and personal look at one woman’s return home, FABULOUS gives the gift of empowerment and community to the next generation of queer dancers.

JONATHAN AGASSI SAVED MY LIFE

Dir. Tomer Heymann, Israel/Germany, 2019, 106 mins

Jonathan Agassi, one of the world’s most successful gay porn stars, splits his time between Israel, where both his parents live, and Berlin. The recipient of multiple international porn awards, Agassi built his fame on something considered taboo but enjoyed by millions worldwide. But as Agassi’s success starts to wane, he responds in increasingly self-destructive ways.

LEONARD SOLOWAY’S BROADWAY

New York Premiere

Dir. Jeff Wolk, USA, 2019, 84 mins

Leonard Soloway is a Broadway legend, and he’s got the Tony Awards, Pulitzer Prizes, and unforgettable stories to prove it. Narrated by Campbell Scott, this documentary follows the octogenarian producer as he works tirelessly to bring Maurice Hines’ musical memoir TAPPIN THRU LIFE to New York City. Interwoven with footage from Soloway’s more than 70 years in show business, the film features hilarious anecdotes about Lauren Bacall, Marlene Dietrich, and Elaine Stritch, alongside candid interviews with friends and colleagues including John Slattery, Olympia Dukakis, Elizabeth Ashley, and Tovah Feldshuh. LEONARD SOLOWAY’S BROADWAY vividly paints the portrait of a great man of the theater, and pulls back the curtain on what it takes to get a show to the Great White Way.

MARKIE IN MILWAUKEE

New York Premiere

Dir. Matt Kliegman, USA, 2019, 88 mins

Markie Wenzel, a transgender TSA agent and former minister, struggles with being ostracized within her conservative community as she debates whether to de-transition. On the eve of her confirmation surgery, Markie professes that she heard the voice of God who convinced her not to go forward with it. In the aftermath of this decision, Markie reintegrates into her family and fundamentalist church, while reconciling the mutability of gender and the explicit and implicit transphobia of those she loves. Shot over ten years, director Matt Kliegman provides space for Markie to tell her own story while beautifully stitching together an endearing and often challenging portrait of gender fluidity, transphobia, and self-acceptance in the American Midwest.

MR. LEATHER

New York Premiere

Dir. Daniel Nolasco, USA, 2019, 85 mins

Brazil’s leather community gets up close and personal in Daniel Nolasco’s playful documentary about the titular competition. Nolasco follows judges, past winners, and current contenders for the title of Mr. Leather Brazil, as they prepare for the annual contest, where one participant will win the honor of representing their country at Chicago’s annual International Mr. Leather contest. Combining vérité footage with stylized sequences, MR. LEATHER keeps its audience on their toes through its illuminating, playful, and uncompromising depiction of this kinky subculture. Sex, activism, and community-building collide to make MR. LEATHER a one-of-a-kind glimpse into São Paulo’s fetish scene.

ONE TAXI RIDE

New York Premiere

Dir. Mak CK, Mexico/Sinagpore, 2019, 84 mins

When Erick was seventeen-years-old, his life changed forever. Ten years after a traumatic taxi ride, he’s ready to reclaim his future and set out on a journey that will not only shift his path, but that of those closest to him. ONE TAXI RIDE is a thoughtful and delicate look at how sexual violence impacts survivors, their relationships, and their futures. C.K. Mak’s documentary doesn’t turn Erick’s trauma into a source of spectacle, but, rather, a means of healing and honest introspection.

OUR DANCE OF REVOLUTION

New York Premiere

Dir. Phillip Pike, Canada, 2019, 102 mins

OUR DANCE OF REVOLUTION is an enriching documentary that celebrates the unsung heroes of Toronto’s black LGBTQ community. Tracing four decades of necessary rebellion while highlighting the crucial role of black women and black queer spaces, director Phillip Pike gives voice to the trailblazers who fought on the frontlines against violence and police brutality via fascinating archival footage and first person interviews.

QUEEN OF LAPA

New York Premiere

Dir. Theodore Collatos and Carolina Monnerat, Brazil, 2019, 73 mins

Against the backdrop of political corruption and flagrant transphobia in Brazil, the late, great Luana Muniz—cabaret performer, activist, and sex worker since age eleven—minced no words about the challenges in calling Lapa, Rio de Janeiro home. In her hostel, she provided a rare safe haven and a heavy dose of tough love for the next generation of trans sex workers.

QUEER JAPAN

New York Premiere

Dir. Graham Kolbeins, USA/Japan, 2019, 100 mins

While queer and trans subject-matter remains somewhat taboo in parts of Japan, Graham Kolbeins assembled an extraordinary group of artists, activists, and community-leaders who are fighting to shift societal and political perspectives on the LGBTQ+ community. Featuring the country’s first transgender elected-official Aya Kamikawa, erotic manga illustrator Gengoroh Tagame, lesbian bar-owner Chiga Ogawa, and many more, Kolbeins’ film demonstrates the wide range of experiences, identities, and obstacles among Japan’s queer and trans pioneers.

THE ARCHIVETTES

New York Premiere

Dir. Megan Rossman, USA/Australia, 2019, 61 mins

Led by local heroes Deb Edel and Joan Nestle in the 1970s, a group of young lesbians frustrated by misogyny and homophobia within academia huddled together and built an accessible archive of lesbian documents and artifacts for those conducting research, both professional and personal. The location: a bedroom in a modest apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

UNSETTLED: SEEKING REFUGE IN AMERICA

New York Premiere

Dir. Tom Shepard, USA, 2019, 84 mins

Tom Shepard’s new documentary follows four asylum-seekers from Syria, Angola, and The Democratic Republic of Congo as they try to start fresh in the United States. Subhi, Junior, Mari, and Cheynne have come a long way from home, but their journies are just beginning. Even before Donald Trump’s election, the asylum process has been notoriously labyrinthine for many refugees. Nonetheless, these four extraordinary individuals have persisted tenaciously.

YOUR TURN

New York Premiere

Dir. Eliza Capai, Brazil, 2019, 93 mins

Lucas “Koka” Penteado, Marcela Jesus, and Nayara Souza were three ordinary high school students whose lives suddenly changed when the state of São Paulo announced plans to close ninety-four public schools. In response to corruption and inefficiency in their government, these teens started to organize. Beginning with protests in which local students occupied their schools for weeks on end, the student labor movement reached extraordinary heights in 2015 and 2016, bringing awareness to numerous injustices in Brazil and remedying widespread problems for the country’s poorest residents. That was until 2018, when Jair Bolsonaro was elected with 55% of the popular vote. As the tides shift against activists and social justice movements, Koka, Marcela, and Nayara are faced with a jarring reality.

EPISODIC

A LUV TALE: THE SERIES

New York Premiere

Dir. Kay Oyegun, USA, 2019, 75 mins

Cast: Vanessa Williams, Leon, Rotim, Sheria Irving, Amber Whittington

Based on the 1999 award-winning film, writer and creator Sidra Smith brings us back to Harlem: a section of New York City vibrant with brilliant, Black artists in A LUV TALE: THE SERIES. When we meet Taylor, she has a magical one stand with an older woman named Candice. The next night at Taylor’s gallery opening, she meets Candice again. Only this time, Candice is with her husband. (This is when things start to really get crazy.) Taylor then discovers that Candice is not only married to a man, but that she’s also Taylor’s best friend Jake’s Mother. At the same time, Taylor’s roommate Akila navigates her own love life, and her work as a musician, all while still having to defend herself and her sexuality against her Mother who is a famous singer.

THESE THEMS: SEASON 1 (Episodes 1-7)

New York Premiere

Dir. Jett Garrison, USA, 2019, 82 mins

Cast: Gretchen Wylder, Victoria Ortiz, Shaan Dasani, Nick Park

After realizing she may be a lesbian, Gretchen (Gretchen Wylder) befriends non-binary dog-walker Vero (Victoria Ortiz), who decides to stop training dogs and start training cishets. Vero takes Gretchen under their wing and introduces her to the queer world of New York City as she navigates what it’s like to be newly out at the age of 30.

WORK IN PROGRESS: Episode 101 & Season Sneak Preview

Dir. Tim Mason, USA, 2019

Cast: Abby McEnany, Karin Anglin, Celeste Pechous, Julia Sweeney

WORK IN PROGRESS, a new half-hour comedy series created by Chicago improv mainstays Abby McEnany and Tim Mason, and co-written by Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix, Sense8) is a funny and uniquely human comedy, WORK IN PROGRESS features McEnany as a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke from Chicago whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. Chicago-based performer Karin Anglin co-stars alongside Celeste Pechous, with Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live) appearing in a crucial role as herself and serving as executive producer. Theo Germaine (The Politician) will also appear as a guest star.

HALLOKWEEN

HalloKween Centerpiece

SCREAM QUEEN: MY NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET

New York Premiere

Dir. Roman Chimienti and Tyler Jensen, USA, 2019, 100 mins Cast: Mark Patton, Robert Englund, Kim Myers, Robert Rusler

Following a successful stint on Broadway alongside stars such as Cher, Karen Black, and Sandy Dennis, closeted actor Mark Patton launched his film career with a prominent role in A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 2: FREDDY’S REVENGE in 1985. What initially seemed like the opportunity of a lifetime soon became a horror story worthy of its own midnight movie. Appreciated fondly by razor-gloved connoisseurs the world over, FREDDY’S REVENGE’s intricately crafted gay subtext decimated its lead’s job prospects in a single swipe. In SCREAM QUEEN! MY NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET, Patton finally strikes back.

BIT

New York Premiere

Dir. Brad Michael Elmore, USA, 2019, 90 mins

Cast: Diana Hopper, Nicole Maines, James Paxton, Jimmy Jagger, Julia Voth, MC Gainey

Think Los Angeles is soulless? Try surviving the city’s underground feminist vampire scene. In this comedic-horror flick with a flair for the postmodern, Laurel (SUPERGIRL’s Nicole Maines) leaves the suburbs hoping to catch a breather and a couple of good rock shows while crashing with her with her brother Mark (James Paxton) in the City of Angels. Instead, she quickly finds herself swept up in a faction of vampires with hazy motives. Led by a centuries-old, discerning sanguine by the name of Duke (Diana Hopper), entry into this clique might be more than Laurel bargained for. As the age-old queer girl adage goes, she must find out whether they want to befriend her, date her, or turn her—before it’s too late.

BRIEF STORY FROM THE GREEN PLANET

New York Premiere

Dir. SantIago Loza, Argentina/Germany/Brazil/Spain, 2019, 75 mins

Cast: Romina Escobar, Paula Grinszpan, Luis Soda, Elvira Onetto, Pablo Cura, Anabella Bacigalupo, Leo Kildare Louback

In the eerie early moments of this mesmerizing Teddy Award winner, Tania–a transgender club performer–finds out that her grandmother has died. When she brings her two friends (the depressed Daniela and the dancey Pedro) to visit her late relative’s home, they discover that Tania’s grandmother spent her last years with a very special pal of her own: a small blue alien. Now Tania, Daniela, and Pedro must journey through rural Argentina to bring the alien back home before time runs out for the creature.

SPECIAL EVENTS

CRYSTAL CITY

New York Premiere

Dir. Terrence Crawford, USA, 2019, 89 mins Cast: David Fawcett, PhD

Filmmaker Terrence Crawford delivers a respectful and intimate look into the lives of gay men dealing with the re-emerging crisis of crystal meth addiction in New York City. Crawford expertly traces the history of the drug while making connections to the HIV/AIDS epidemic and mental health in the LGBTQ community. Through first hand experiences we learn about how these men became addicts and about their road to recovery via essential and life changing queer support groups. Simultaneously revealing, compassionate, and deeply informative, this essential documentary humanizes a stigmatized subject matter, ensuring awareness across our community rather than shame and isolation.

QUEER GENIUS

New York Premiere

Dir. Chet Catherine Pancake, USA, 2019, 114 mins

Cast: Barbara Hammer, Eileen Myles, Black Quantum Futurism, Moor Mother, Jibz Cameron AKA Dynasty Handbag

Effortlessly multigenerational, interdisciplinary, and diverse in scope, Queer Genius peers into the lives of five virtuosos who have challenged artistic formalism, gender roles, and heterosexism without apology in both their private lives and creative practices. Composed of rare and in-depth portraits of late experimental filmmaker Barbara Hammer, the art collective Black Quantum Futurism, East Village poet Eileen Myles, and performance artist Jibz Cameron, this documentary charts the robust family tree of the lesbian and queer avant-garde across six decades. It’s a lineage that shows no sign of growing dormant.

QUEERING THE SCRIPT

New York Premiere

Dir. Gabrielle Zilkha, USA/Canada, 2019, 93 mins

Cast: Angelica Ross, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Gloria Calderon Kellett & Mike Royce, Ilene Chaiken, Lucy Lawless, Tanya Saracho

Fangirls have long been overlooked and disregarded, but Gabrielle Zilkha’s documentary beautifully honors the queer women who have consistently supported some of television’s most popularly coded shows, such as XENA: THE WARRIOR PRINCESS and BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER. QUEERING THE SCRIPT looks at queer representation over past decades—charting its course from mild subtext to fully realized queer characters—and its impact on the women who were watching.

STEVEN ARNOLD: HEAVENLY BODIES

New York Premiere

Dir. Vishnu Dass, USA, 2019, 81 mins

Academy Award-winner Anjelica Huston narrates this exploration of the spectacularly dreamlike world of Salvador Dalí protégé Steven Arnold and his strikingly creative body of work. Arnold’s photography, filmography, paintings, and illustrations are filled with occult rituals, Hollywood camp, and surrealist whimsy. Taken from more than 70 hours of original and archival footage,

director Vishnu Dass digs deeply into the inspiring life of this unheralded multimedia artist and countercultural icon.