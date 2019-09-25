New York Magazine Acquired By Vox Media

New York Magazine will soon be under new ownership.

Vox Media agreed Tuesday to acquire New York Media, the company that oversees the print magazine, the New York Times reported Tuesday evening.

“No one had to do this,” Pamela Wasserstein, the chief executive of New York Media, told the Times. “It’s a brilliant, in our view, opportunity, so that’s why we leaned into it. It’s not out of need. It’s out of ambition.”

Jim Bankoff, Vox Media’s chief executive and chairman, confirmed the deal and said there would be no editorial layoffs at the magazine as a result of the acquisition.

“Nothing changes editorially for any of our brands,” he said.

Vox Media, a digital behemoth, is home to The Verge, Eater, Curbed, Vox, Recode, Polygon and SB Nation.

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York was founded by Milton Glaser and Clay Felker in 1968. Other brands under the New York Media umbrella include Grub Street, The Cut and Vulture. The company cut 32 jobs in March — 16 full-time staffers and 16 part-timers and freelancers — amid a restructuring.

The two companies said tonight in a joint statement, they’ll serve hundreds of millions of consumers via websites, podcasts and television.

“Combined, our editorial work will be unrivaled in its breadth and quality, whether watched, read, or heard — on websites, TV, and streaming services; in podcasts, at live-event stages, and on social platforms; or in digital and print magazines,” the statement said. “Anywhere that modern audiences gather, we’ll be there to ignite the conversations that matter through journalism, service, entertainment, and community.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close later this year.