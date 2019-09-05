Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’, HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Heading To New York Comic Con

Broadway’s smash Dear Evan Hansen is heading to New York Comic Con. In an updated roster of panels for the Big Apple’s gathering of tribes next month, the stage production was announced for an Oct. 4 event featuring current cast members and the creative team.

Also getting panels: Netflix’s Big Mouth, SpongeBob SquarePants, HBO’s Watchmen, Marvel’s Runaways, J.J. Abrams & Stephen King’s Castle Rock and Starz’s Outlander.

See new roster below.

Yesterday, Deadline reported exclusively that Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard will be repped at NYCC.

Here’s the panel line-up announced today:

Netflix Presents: Big Mouth

Date: Thursday, October 3

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Main Stage

Description: Get comfortable being uncomfortable with your favorite puberty-driven animated series Big Mouth! Join Nick Kroll and cast, along with executive producers as they take on NYCC with hilarious clips and commentary from the highly-anticipated third season. Filled with complicated friendships, hormone monsters, musical numbers, and everything in between, Big Mouth is bringing its most heartwarming and raunchy moments to Comic Con with a super-sized panel not to be missed.

Archer: Discussion and Q&A

Description: Archer, FXX’s award-winning animated comedy series, returns to the Big Apple following an explosive 10th season in which – spoiler alert!! – Sterling Archer wakes up from his three-year coma! Catch up on all the shenanigans in advance of Season 11 by joining the voice cast and executive producers for a lively, not-to-be-missed discussion and Q&A.

Date: Thursday, October 3

Time: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Location: Main Stage

Spongebob Appreciation Day

Date: Friday, October 4

Time: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Location: The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center

Description: Rev up those fryers because it’s SpongeBob Appreciation Day! SpongeBob’s Best Year ever continues with a table read of a fan-favorite episode and all the latest Bikini Bottom news. Bring it around town to hear from voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) and Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), along with co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli about what it’s like to be part of this iconic Nickelodeon cartoon. So drop on the deck and flop like a fish, because we’re celebrating 20 years of nautical nonsense! The panel is moderated by Tara Bennett (SyFy Wire).

“You Will Be Found”: Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen

Description: The Tony & Grammy Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen has been called “a cultural phenomenon” by the Los Angeles Times and been declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post. Now in its third year on Broadway, this deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical is also playing across North America and in London. Join current Broadway cast members (including Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays Evan Hansen) and creative team members from the groundbreaking hit show as they discuss responsibly bringing the mental health conversation to Broadway, being one of the first musicals to authentically tackle the complicated world of social media, and balancing the show’s challenging themes with its humor.

Date: Friday, October 4

Time: 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Location: Room 1A10

Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Date: Friday, October 4

Time: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Location: The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center

Description: Just in time for Halloween, let’s celebrate the return of the Midnight Society! Light the campfire and grab the Midnight Dust, because we’re telling you the tale of how Nickelodeon’s iconic horror series has been reimagined for a new generation. Featuring stars Lyliana Wray (Top Gun: Maverick), Sam Ashe Arnold (Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.), Miya Cech (Rim of the World), Jeremy Ray Taylor (It Chapter Two), Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl), and Rafael Casal (Blindspotting). Writer/Executive Producer BenDavid Grabinski will also be on hand to share stories from the making of the limited series and show an exclusive clip.

HBO Watchmen Screening and Panel

Date: Friday, October 4

Time: 3:45 PM – 5:45 PM

Location: Main Stage

Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, HBO’s upcoming series Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while breaking new ground of its own. From the executive producer of The Leftovers, Damon Lindelof’s new series is set in contemporary 2019 where 30 years have passed since the original Watchmen story. Please join producers Lindelof, Nicole Kassell, series stars Regina King, Jeremy Irons and many more for an exclusive sneak peek of the first episode of the HBO series followed by a panel discussion.

Marvel’s Runaways

Date: Friday, October 4

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Description: Marvel’s Runaways is headed back to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden with an action-packed panel you won’t want to miss! Be the first to experience the premiere episode of the highly-anticipated third season with the stars and creative forces of Marvel’s Runaways. After the exclusive screening, join Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel Television, along with the cast and executive producers, to discuss what’s to come in season three. All episodes of Marvel’s Runaways season three drop on Friday, December 13th only on Hulu.

Netflix Presents: Daybreak, Exclusive NYCC World Premiere

Date: Friday, October 4

Time: 6:45 PM – 8:30 PM

Location: Room 1A06

Description: High school isn’t the end of the world … until it is. Don’t miss the world premiere of Daybreak during NYCC! Be among the first to enter this Mad Max-style world populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, 4-H Clubbers and other fearless tribes, who are fighting for survival in the wake of a nuclear blast. Part genre apocalypse, part samurai saga, part comedy, part graphic drama, part coming of age story and part battle royale… This is the best apocalypse ever. Oh, we forgot…plus a dash of “American Ninja Idol.” Think you have it figured out? Trust us, you don’t. Participants include: cast members include Matthew Broderick, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnet, Austin Crute, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jeante Godlock, Cody Kearsley and Gregory Kasyan; and executive producers Aron Coleite, Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson.

Angel – The 20th Anniversary Panel

Date: Saturday, October 5

Time: 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center

Description: On October 5, 1999 Angel, the incredible spin-off from Buffy the Vampire Slayer debuted. On October 5, 2019 we reassemble the cast on the stage of the Hammerstein Theater to honor a truly groundbreaking show on its 20th Anniversary. Moderated by Clare Kramer (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

Star Trek Universe Panel

Date: Saturday, October 5

Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Location: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Description: Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon for the ages. “Star Trek” broke barriers then and continues to do so now, inspiring people of all generations and walks of life with its celebration of cultural diversity, scientific exploration and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Today, the Star Trek universe continues to thrive, exploring all new missions for Starfleet. CBS All Access invites you to join Sonequa Martin-Green, cast and producers of its hit Star Trek series including “Star Trek: Discovery” and Sir Patrick Stewart, cast and producers from the highly anticipated “Star Trek: Picard.”

FX’s DEVS: An Exclusive First Look at Alex Garland’s Television Debut

Description: From visionary screenwriter/director/filmmaker Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation) comes FX’s DEVS, a high-tech suspense thriller about a young software engineer who investigates the secretive development division of her employer, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend. Please join Alex Garland and cast for an exclusive sneak peek and must-see conversation about this electrifying new limited series. DEVS premieres on FX in 2020.

Date: Saturday, October 5

Time: 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Location: Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center

J.J. Abrams & Stephen King’s Castle Rock

Date: Saturday, October 5

Time: 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Description: Season Two World Premiere Screening and Panel — Hulu’s hit psychological-horror series returns! Set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, and that brings some of his most iconic and beloved characters together in the heart of the King universe. Season two stars Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins, Paul Sparks, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi and Elsie Fisher. Castle Rock premieres Wednesday, Oct. 23, only on Hulu.

Outlander

Date: Saturday, October 5

Time: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Location: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Description: Join the creators and cast of the hit STARZ Original Series for a discussion on the series so far and what is to come in Season Five.