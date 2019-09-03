Netflix’s New York Comic Con Plans Include ‘Daybreak’ World Premiere

Netflix will offer up the world premiere of its new high school apocalypse dramedy series Daybreak next month at New York Comic Con, headlining the streamer’s gameplan for the genre confab that includes panels on its animated hit Big Mouth, just renewed for a third season, and the upcoming Season 2 of Lost In Space.

The 10-episode Daybreak, co-created by Aron Eli Coleite and Brad Peyton based on Brian Ralph’s graphic novel, centers on 17-year-old high school outcast Josh (Colin Ford) searching for his missing girlfriend Sam (Sophie Simnett) in post-apocalyptic Glendale, CA. Joined by a ragtag group of misfits including a pyromaniac 12-year-old Angelica (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Josh’s former high school bully Wesley (Austin Crute), now turned pacifist samurai, Josh tries to stay alive amongst the horde of Mad Max-style gangs (evil jocks, cheerleaders turned Amazon warriors), zombie-like creatures called Ghoulies, and everything else this brave new world throws at him.

Star Matthew Broderick and the cast will be on hand for the world premiere screening, set for October 4 in Room 1A06 of the Javits Convention Center, the hub of NYCC. The confab runs October 3-6.

Here’s Netflix’s full schedule, per the streamer:

NETFLIX PRESENTS: BIG MOUTH

Thursday, October 3, 2019, 5:30-7 PM

Javits Convention Center – Mainstage

Get comfortable being uncomfortable with your favorite puberty-driven animated series Big Mouth! Join Nick Kroll and cast, along with executive producers as they take on NYCC with hilarious clips and commentary from the highly-anticipated third season. Filled with complicated friendships, hormone monsters, musical numbers, and everything in between, Big Mouth is bringing its most heartwarming and raunchy moments to Comic-Con with a super-sized panel not to be missed.

NETFLIX PRESENTS: DAYBREAK, EXCLUSIVE WORLD PREMIERE

Friday, October 4, 2019, 6:45-8:15 PM

Javits Convention Center – Room 1A06

High school isn’t the end of the world… until it is. In this post-apocalyptic, genre-bending series, the city of Glendale, California is populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking a** as they fight to survive in the wake of a nuclear blast (on the night of Homecoming…ugh). Following an eclectic group of survivors, as they navigate this strange and treacherous world, DAYBREAK is part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale. This Generation A series (A for Apocalypse! Get it?) is rated TV-MA. Participants include cast members Matthew Broderick, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jeanté Godlock, Cody Kearsley and Gregory Kasyan; and executive producers Aron Eli Coleite, Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson.

NETFLIX PRESENTS: LOST IN SPACE

Saturday, October 5, 2019, 2-3 PM

Javits Convention Center – Mainstage

Danger, New York Comic Con! The Robinson family is back, but have you seen our Robot? Get an exclusive first look at Season 2 of Netflix’s visually-stunning, epic family adventure, Lost in Space, before the series returns later this year! Separated from The Resolute and stranded on a new mysterious, exotic and toxic planet the Robinson family, alongside the conniving Dr. Smith, charismatic Don West and… of course… Debbie the Chicken, must work together to find their way back to the mothership and Will’s beloved Robot. Join the cast as they unveil a sneak peek and break down what’s to come on their great adventure through space in season two.