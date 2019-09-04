Turner Sets New York Comic Con Slate: AEW Wrestling, ‘Snowpiercer’ Sneak, Sam Bee, More

Turner’s TBS, TNT and truTV have set their lineups for next month’s New York Comic Con, with panels featuring the likes of All Elite Wrestling and Chris Jericho, an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming TNT sci-fi series Snowpiercer, and Samantha Bee previewing her next Full Frontal special “Election 2020.”

The lineup also includes truTV’s Impractical Jokers and its stars, who will be joined by Jameela Jamil to talk about TBS’ new game show The Misery Index, which she hosts. It bows on the network October 22. Another truTV series will hit the annual confab: the Broken Lizard-fronted Tacoma FD, which was renewed for a second season in June.

New York Comic Con runs October 3-6.

Here is Turner’s NYCC lineup revealed Wednesday:

All Elite Wrestling on TNT with Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Brandi Rhodes and more

Friday, October 4, from 4:15-5:15 PM, Javits Center Room 1A10

Join Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Brandi Rhodes, Awesome Kong (Kia Stevens), Nyla Rose and Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) for a ringside view of the revolution on TNT, which premieres live on Wednesday, October 2 from 8-10 PM ET.

Impractical Jokers: From Staten Island to The Misery Index and Beyond

Friday, October 4, 6:15-7:15 PM, Javits Center Main Stage

The stars of truTV’s Impractical Jokers – Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano – are back at NYCC to talk about their journey from high school friends to the stars of their own TV show. Watch a never-before-seen IJ clip and hear the guys answer questions about their new season and their triumphant 200th episode shot in a mystery location. Nothing is off limits as they dish about the good, the bad and the misery… index, that is! They’ll also be joined by Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) to introduce you to their new game show The Misery Index coming to TBS on Tuesday, October 22 at 10:00pm ET/PT!

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming: 2019 Edition

Snowpiercer: Panel and Exclusive Sneak Peek

Saturday, October 5 from 12-1 PM at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation, based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name. TBS offers a brand-new sneak peek of the highly anticipated post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller coming this spring, along with a panel featuring stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, Steven Ogg and EP / showrunner Graeme Manson.

Tacoma FD: From Super Troopers to a Sizzling Hit TV Show

Saturday, October 5, 3-4 PM, Javits Center Room 1A21

After lighting up movie screens with films like Super Troopers, Club Dread and Beerfest, Broken Lizard’s Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme have translated their brand of comedy to the small screen with Tacoma FD, a new breakout comedy on truTV about the fun and hijinks that take place inside a firehouse in one of the wettest cities in America. Join Heffernan and Lemme – along with series co-stars Eugene Cordero (Black Monday, The Good Place), Marcus Henderson (Get Out, Snowfall), Gabriel Hogan (Condor) and Hassie Harrison (Southbound, The Iron Orchard) – as they reveal all of the “behind-the-mustache” secrets about making films, the genesis of their first TV series, what happened when they met the REAL Tacoma FD and what’s on tap for season two!

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Next Year’s Biggest Blockbuster: “Election 2020”

Saturday, October 5, 4:30-5:30 PM, Javits Center Room 1A10

Since 2016, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has been leading the late-night zeitgeist of political satire and social commentary with new inventive delivery, formats and technology! Just before this landmark Emmy-winning show premiered, Samantha took to the NYCC stage to give a special sneak peek of her show for the NYCC audience in fall 2015. Now four years later, she is excited to return to NYCC with a panel that will tease next year’s biggest blockbuster yet: “Election 2020.” Full Frontal airs Wednesdays at 10:30pm ET/PT on TBS.