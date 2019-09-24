New Hollywood Podcast: Manny Jacinto Says Farewell To ‘The Good Place’; Talks Filipino Representation and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Click to Skip Ad
By Dino-Ray Ramos, Amanda N'Duka

Manny Jacinto is known for playing the silent monk turned “lovable dummy” DJ Jason Mendoza on NBC’s The Good Place. In real life, Jacinto is not dumb at all (he has a civil engineering degree) but is certainly lovable as he is delightful. With the fourth and final season kicking off on September 26, he visited the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about giving a fond forking farewell to the comedy.

Jacinto was born in Manila, Philippines and moved to Canada before coming stateside. Before he was an actor he was a hip hop dancer (although he still probably has some moves) before going to school for civil engineering. Eventually, he landed the role of Jason on the Emmy-nominated The Good Place and now he’ll appear in the forthcoming Top Gun: Maverick. 

Jacinto talked to us about Filipino representation in Hollywood, details about the Top Gun sequel and shared some details about the last season of The Good Place. 

Listen to the episode below.

