New Hollywood Podcast: Isaiah Mustafa Talks ‘It: Chapter Two’, Scary Clowns and Being Known As “The Old Spice Guy”

Isaiah Mustafa is probably best known as “the Old Spice guy” but long before that, he was acting. And before that, he was playing football. While sitting in the New Hollywood Podcast hot seat, the Shadowhunters and IT: Chapter Two star shared his journey to becoming an actor — which had a lot of interesting surprises.

Mustafa said he admitted that his road to being an actor wasn’t necessarily strategic nor was his career as a football player. In fact, he said, he kind of just “stumbled” into it. He shared the very fascinating story about his audition for the Old Spice guy (which he eventually landed) while working at the Abbey in West Hollywood. We also talk about his role as adult Mike Hanlon in the Andrés Muschietti-directed all-star sequel to the highest-grossing horror movie of all time (IT: Chapter Two opens September 6). And going off of the theme of “fear” we decide to discuss whether or not he has a fear of clowns and his own irrational fear. We also manage to find out about his love of comic books and how the iconic movie musical Grease played a part in his interest in acting. Listen to the episode below.