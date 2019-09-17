New Hollywood Podcast: Lilly Singh Is Shaking Up The Late-Night Status Quo

Having a woman in the late-night talk show space is rare. Having a woman of color in the late-night talk show space is even rarer. That’s why Lilly Singh is changing the game and shaking up the status quo with NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh — and she stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast to talk to us all about it.

Ryan Pfluger/NBC

Singh’s show, which premiered last night, took over the time slot originally occupied by Last Call with Carson Daly. As a pioneering YouTuber, Singh talked to us about her upbringing as a child of South Asian immigrants in Canada and her path to YouTube stardom.

As a trailblazer in the online world, Singh is now transitioning into television — but still plans to bring inflections of her “Superwoman” brand to her new talk show (read our review of her debut episode here). She talked to us about what she kind of flavor she will bring to late-night, what will make her show different, how and if she will tackle politics, how she is bracing herself to be in a space that has been historically occupied by white, hetero and cisgender men and tells us what TV show she wants to reboot with South Asians.

Listen to the episode below.