Taking the mainstage at the Toronto International Film Festival was forthcoming scamming stripper dramedy Hustlers — and the cast and filmmakers of the STX pic also took the stage for one of three live episodes of the New Hollywood Podcast. Actresses Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart were joined by writer-director Lorene Scafaria as well as producers Jessica Elbaum and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas to talk about the film based on Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article about the real-life Roselyn Keo and other former strippers who hustled Wall Street men who may or may not have deserved it (more likely the former). That said, these women got into a little bit of legal trouble for their “Robin Hood’ing” ways.

During the live podcast at the Love Child Social House in Toronto, the stars and filmmakers unpacked how the film goes beyond the stripper pole and dives deep into the story of Wu’s character Destiny and her mentor Ramona (played by the flawless Jennifer Lopez). Yes, there is a fair amount of pole and G-string diva work in the film from Lopez, Wu, Reinhart and their co-stars Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Lizzo and Trace Lysette, but the film brings in Goodfellas vibes as the women do what they have to survive. The filmmakers and cast talk about how the film portrays a different story about the American dream and empowers women both in front of and behind the camera. And yes, we talk about what it takes to work that pole. Listen to the episode below.

