Netflix Anoints Swedish Actor Adam Pålsson As ‘Young Wallander’ Alongside ‘Argo’s Richard Dillane & ‘Black Mirror’s Leanne Best

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has found its Young Wallander – the SVOD service has cast Swedish actor Adam Pålsson in the role alongside Argo’s Richard Dillane and Black Mirror’s Leanne Best.

Pålsson, who starred in SVT drama Don’t Ever Wipe Tears Without Gloves as well as The Bridge, takes on the role previously played by Kenneth Branagh in the adaptation of Henning Mankell’s novels.

The six-part series, which has just started filming, tells the story of detective Kurt Wallander’s first case and is produced by Banijay-backed Yellow Bird UK. The story focuses on the formative experiences – professional and personal – faced by Wallander as a recently graduated police officer in his early twenties. It launches on Netflix in 2020.

Pålsson plays Kurt Wallander, Dillane, who also starred in The Dark Knight and Peaky Blinders, plays Superintendent Hemberg and Best, who also starred in Line of Duty and Tin Star, plays Frida Rask.

Ellise Chappell, who starred in Poldark and feature film Yesterday, plays Mona, Yasen Atour, who stars in Small City and Robin Hood plays Reza, Sara Seyed (His Only Son) plays Jasmine, Reza’s wife, Charles Mnene, who has starred in The Widow and Misfits, plays Bash, Jacob Collins-Levy, who plays King Henry VII in Starz’ The White Princess, plays Karl-Axel Munck, Alan Emrys, who features in Johnny English 3, plays Gustav Munck and Kiza Deen (Silent Witness) plays Mariam.

Young Wallander is directed by Ole Endresen and Jens Jonsson and produced by Berna Levin. Screenwriter is Ben Harris. Casting is made by Sophie Holland (The Witcher).

Pålsson said, “I couldn’t be more honoured and thrilled to have the opportunity to play the young Kurt Wallander, and to explore the defining events in the life of this complex, driven protagonist, created by the brilliant Henning Mankell. With a terrific cast and creative team, I have every confidence that our new version will resonate both in Sweden and with audiences worldwide.”

Berna Levin, Creative Director, Yellowbird UK added, “In revisiting the beloved character of Kurt Wallander, we searched for an actor of great calibre and integrity. Someone who could carry the mantle previously worn by some of the most legendary actors of our time, honouring their brilliant past performances while also bringing in his own unique and contemporary take on this iconic role. Adam’s impressive body of work and uncompromising dedication to the role made him the obvious choice. Standing with an amazing cast, we have no doubt that together, they will take Wallander to new heights and enthral audiences all over again.”