Viacom's Channel 5 Tracks Down Two Agatha Christie Dramas From Endemol Shine's DSP

Netflix Unveils Preview Of Jenny Slate Comedy Special 'Stage Fright'

Jenny Slate
Katie McCurdy

Jenny Slate has a date with Netflix.

The actress and comedian’s first original comedy special for the streamer, titled Jenny Slate: Stage Fright, is set to drop next month.

The special will give viewers an inside look at the Saturday Night Live alum’s world, including clips of her childhood and interviews with her family, interspersed with her stand-up set.

Slate will share details on her visit to a midnight Catholic Mass and the ghosts that haunted her childhood home. She also discusses overcoming stage fright.

Fans may recall Slate served as a cast member on SNL for Season 35 from 2009 to 2010. After being let go from the NBC sketch comedy series, Slate says she developed stage fright as she figured out what was next.

The Massachusetts native has since had roles in a string of TV shows and films, including Obvious Child, Zootopia and The Secret Life of Pets franchise.

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright launches globally on Netflix on October 22, 2019

Watch the video announcement below.

