Netflix Movie ‘Sorta Like A Rock Star’ Adds Cast Including Rhenzy Feliz, Carol Burnett & Fred Armisen

EXCLUSIVE: Five-time Golden Globe winner Carol Burnett (The Carol Burnett Show), Fred Armisen (Portlandia) and Rhenzy Feliz (Runaways) are among cast to join Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) in Netflix movie Sorta Like A Rock Star.

Rising actor Feliz will star opposite Cravalho in the story of a teenage girl who, despite her difficult circumstances, is preternaturally optimistic about the world. She often helps those around her, resulting in strong bonds with a disparate group of outsiders in her community, until she faces a devastating loss and must confront her own challenges.

Also starring, we can reveal, are Justina Machado (One Day At A Time), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Gerald Isaac Waters (Angie Tribeca), Taylor Richardson (Slender Man), and Anthony Jacques (Atypical).

Director Brett Haley’s (Hearts Beat Loud) feature, which begins shoot next month, is an adaptation of Matthew Quick’s (Silver Lining’s Playbook) novel of the same name.

Producers are Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman, and Temple HIll Entertainment’s Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner. The two firms last collaborated on The Maze Runner films for Fox.

Haley most recently directed the musical comedy Hearts Beat Loud starring Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons. He is currently in post-production on Netflix pic All The Bright Places starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith.

Feliz is repped by CAA, Link Entertainment And Stone Genow; Machado is repped by UTA, D2 Management and Stone Genow; Richardson is with Paradigm.