Netflix Renews ‘Family Reunion’ For Second Season

The McKellan family is coming back for more laughs and family gatherings.

Netflix announced today it renewed Family Reunion for a second season, with 16 new episodes on the way.

Family Reunion follows the McKellans who move from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to extended family. But, the transition is like being a catfish out of water. From three hour church services and huge humidity hair to M’Dear’s home cooking and family bonding, the series if full of awkward moments.

Series stars Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright and Jordyn Raya James are all set to return.

Creator Meg DeLoatch will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the second season.

Fans won’t have to wait until season 2 to see more of the McKellans. Netflix is planning a Family Reunion Christmas special on December 9, and nine all-new episodes from season 1 will begin streaming in January 2020.