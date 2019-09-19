Netflix, Plan B Marilyn Monroe Film ‘Blonde’ Adds Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Production is currently underway on the Netflix and Plan B-produced Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, which has Ana de Armas starring as Hollywood icon. The Andrew Dominik-helmed film has added Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Widows), Scoot McNairy (Killing Them Softly, True Detective), Lucy DeVito (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Comedian), Michael Masini (Birds Of Prey, Dynasty), and Spencer Garrett (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Untitled HBO Lakers Project) to the cast.

In addition, Chris Lemmon (Duet, A Twist of Lemmon), Rebecca Wisocky (Star Trek: Picard, For All Mankind), Ned Bellamy (Django Unchained, The Paperboy), and Dan Butler (Modern Love, The Mist) have joined previously announced Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams, Xavier Samuel, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton, and David Warshofksy.

The film, which is shooting in Los Angeles, is based on a bestselling novel, Blonde, from five-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Joyce Carol Oates. It’s described as a boldly reimagined private story of the world’s most famous sex symbol, Marilyn Monroe. The film is a fictional portrait of the model, actress, and singer during the ’50s and ’60s, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture.

Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are producing the project for Plan B along with Tracey Landon and Scott Robertson.

