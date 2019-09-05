Netflix Orders Slew Of Korean Originals Including Supernatural Action Drama ‘The School Nurse Files’ & ‘Kingdom’ S2

Netflix has doubled down on Korean originals with a slew of original series and a second season for hit period drama Kingdom.

The SVOD service unveiled a raft of commissions at the Asian TV Drama Conference.

The slate includes supernatural action drama The School Nurse Files, sci-fi romance My Holo Love and stand-up series Park Narae: Glamor Warning.

Kingdom, which was Netflix’s first original drama, returns for a second season featuring the crown prince and a conspiracy, as does unscripted variety show Busted, which stars Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Jong-min. Ahn Jae-wook, Park Min-young, Sehun of Exo, and Kim Se-jeong of Gugudan.

It has also ordered Park Narae: Glamor Warning, My Holo Love, Extracurricular, the story of high school students who become tangled in a series of conflicts and events that challenge human values and morality, Round Six, a story of people who fail at life for various reasons, but suddenly receive a mysterious invitation to participate in a survival game to win ten million U.S. dollars, and The School Nurse Files, which tells the story of a newly appointed high school nurse who discovers secrets and mysteries with her supernatural abilities of chasing ghosts.

“Asian content has found fans around the world transcending languages and borders, and we are humbled to work with some of the finest creators and talent here in Korea and all over the region,” Rob Roy, Vice President – Content at Netflix APAC said. “Whether it is a story about a Joseon crown prince saving his kingdom from zombies or a school nurse protecting students with her supernatural gift, each show is about how the TV form is helping to realize the artistic visions of Korean creators, and Netflix is honored to bring these stories to the world, bringing their creative visions to life on the screen.”