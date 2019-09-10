Netflix Teams With ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown & Her Sister Paige Brown On Movie ‘A Time Lost’

Netflix is teaming with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her sister Paige Brown on long-gestating movie project A Time Lost.

Currently in development with the streamer, the original story idea comes from the sisters who will also produce through PCMA Productions. Anna Klassen (Dark Hours: Roxana) is attached to write the screenplay.

The story follows a long-standing feud between two Long Island families which comes to a head when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer.

The drama project marks the first re-team between the Stranger Things star and streamer. Executive producers are Paige Brown and Robert Brown. No word yet on cast.

Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown said, “We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing. It’s about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It’s been a labor of love, literally.”

Lisa Nishimura, VP Independent Film and Documentary Features, added, “Millie is an extraordinary creative talent. We’ve been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career. It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film.”

Brown recently starred in movie Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and has Godzilla Vs Kong and Enola Holmes in post-production.

Klassen is also in development with Netflix on Dorothy And Alice, a fantasy film in which the heroines from the the classic novels The Wizard of Oz and Alice in Wonderland are sent to a home for ‘troubled’ youths.

Brown is represented by WME and attorney Steve Warren. Klassen is represented by WME, Writ Large and Myman Greenspan.