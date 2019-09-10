Netflix Makes Key International Hire As Constantin Exec Joins As Director Of Original Film For Germany, France & Nordics

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has made a key international hire in the shape of former Constantin exec Sasha Bühler who is joining the streamer as Director of Original Film for Germany, France and Nordics.

The hire was made by Netflix VP of International Original Film, David Kosse, whose team is overseeing international film production and acquisitions with a focus on making and acquiring significant non-English language films that can travel around the world.

Starting in December, Bühler will join Kosse’s London based team and will work alongside colleagues including Teresa Moneo (whose new title we can reveal to be Director, International Original Film for Spain and Italy), and Mike Wheet and former STX acquisitions director Claire Willats who will focus on non-English language film acquisitions.

Netflix has made international expansion a priority as it looks to replicate the success of hit foreign-language series such as La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) and Dark on the film side.

Bühler is joining from German distribution and production powerhouse Constantin Film, where she was Head of Acquisitions and International Co-Productions.

Former Universal and Film4 executive Kosse said, “I’m thrilled to add someone of Sasha’s calibre to the team, helping us scale our business and focus on the huge opportunity that our international slate will bring. We’re finding incredible local stories and I can’t wait to bring them to screens across the world.”

The division has yet to announce its first foreign-language production but that is expected to be imminent. Funa Maduka, Netflix’s director of international original films and acquisitions left the streamer in August after almost six years at the firm.

Raised in the U.S., Bühler has lived in Germany for close to 30 years. During her eleven-year tenure at Constantin, she picked up movies including Dirty Grandpa, After Passion, Florence Foster Jenkins, You Were Never Really Here and All Eyez on Me. Before that she was previously Head of Acquisitions for SquareOne Entertainment.