Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Discovery Drives Off With Local Remakes Of British Motoring Format ‘Top Gear’ In Nordics

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Venice Chief Q&A At Fest Halfway: Oscar Buzz, Jury Drama & Health Of Cinema

Read the full story

Netflix Preps Korean Mystery Drama ‘Round Six’ From ‘The Crucible’ Director Hwang Dong-hyuk

Netflix
Associated Press

The Crucible director Hwang Dong-hyuk is making a Korean drama for Netflix. The SVOD service has commissioned mystery drama Round Six.

The series, which is the company’s latest Asian original, is a story of people who fail at life for various reasons, but suddenly receive a mysterious invitation to participate in a survival game to win ten million U.S. dollars. The game takes place at an unknown location, and the participants are locked up until there is a final winner. The story will incorporate popular children’s games from the 1970s and 1980s of Korea, such as squid game, literal translation of its Korean name, which is a type of tag where offense and defense use a squid-shaped board drawn in the dirt.

Director Dong-hyuk recently directed The Fortress, for which he won awards including best screenplay at Blue Dragon Film Awards. He is also behind Miss Granny, which follows a 74-year-old woman who regains the appearance of her 20-year-old self.

“I’m already thrilled at the prospect of introducing Round Six to global audience through Netflix. I also have high expectations for the great collaborative work I’ll be having with them,” said Dong-hyuk.

It comes after Netflix commissioned a slew of Korean originals earlier this year including a remake of Designated Survivor, Love Alarm, Chief of Staff and spy drama Vagabond.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad