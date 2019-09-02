Netflix Preps Korean Mystery Drama ‘Round Six’ From ‘The Crucible’ Director Hwang Dong-hyuk

The Crucible director Hwang Dong-hyuk is making a Korean drama for Netflix. The SVOD service has commissioned mystery drama Round Six.

The series, which is the company’s latest Asian original, is a story of people who fail at life for various reasons, but suddenly receive a mysterious invitation to participate in a survival game to win ten million U.S. dollars. The game takes place at an unknown location, and the participants are locked up until there is a final winner. The story will incorporate popular children’s games from the 1970s and 1980s of Korea, such as squid game, literal translation of its Korean name, which is a type of tag where offense and defense use a squid-shaped board drawn in the dirt.

Director Dong-hyuk recently directed The Fortress, for which he won awards including best screenplay at Blue Dragon Film Awards. He is also behind Miss Granny, which follows a 74-year-old woman who regains the appearance of her 20-year-old self.

“I’m already thrilled at the prospect of introducing Round Six to global audience through Netflix. I also have high expectations for the great collaborative work I’ll be having with them,” said Dong-hyuk.

It comes after Netflix commissioned a slew of Korean originals earlier this year including a remake of Designated Survivor, Love Alarm, Chief of Staff and spy drama Vagabond.