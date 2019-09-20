Netflix Hands Female Wrestling Drama ‘Glow’ Fourth & Final Season

Glow, Netflix’s female wrestling drama is returning to the ring for a fourth and final season.

The drama, which stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron, is set to end after the next season. This is in line with a number of Netflix originals that end after three or four seasons.

Creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch will return as showrunners, writers, and executive producers, alongside executive producers Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, and Mark Burley.

Glow, which has earned 15 Emmy nominations and three wins, during its run was inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the 80s. It tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Gilpin) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.

The third season premiered last month and the fourth season is expected in 2020.

Season three followed the ladies of Glow as they take the Vegas strip by storm. Now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly realize that Sin City is much more grind than glitter. Ever the team cheerleader, Ruth’s passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Debbie is making headway as a producer but continues to be consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast finds themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring.