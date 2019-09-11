Netflix Greenlights Animated Feature As Part Of Film & TV Overall Deal With Pixar Alums’ Kuku Studios

Netflix has closed a multi-year overall agreement for film and TV with Kuku Studios, a Berkeley, CA-based animation house founded by former Pixar senior creative and production staffers. Under the pact, Netflix has ordered an animated feature film from Kuku, which explores the power and magic of dreams.

The overall deal stems from the first commission for Kuku made by Netflix last year — preschool series Go! Go! Cory Carson, based on the hit toy line Go! Go! Smart Wheels from VTech Electronics, which will debut on the streamer in early 2020.

Under the overall pact, Kuku, led by founders Alex Woo, Stanley Moore and Tim Hahn and director Erik Benson, will exclusively produce animated films and series for Netflix.

“With Go! Go! Cory Carson, the creative team at Kuku proved that they can bring their vast cinematic experience into the preschool realm, and the result is a breathtaking show that we can’t wait to share with children and families around the world on Netflix,” said Melissa Cobb, VP of Original Animation for Netflix. “A lot of what’s in our creative DNA at Netflix is shared with Kuku, and Alex, Stanley, and Tim have for years honed their ability to tell timeless stories about beloved characters in visually innovative ways. We can’t wait to see what they do next!”

The Kuku braintrust’s credits include Ratatouille, Wall-e, Toy Story 3, Monster’s University, and Finding Dory.

“Our mission at Kuku is to enrich people’s lives with stories that not only delight and entertain, but also inspire audiences to grow,” said Alex Woo, Founder and CEO of Kuku Studios.

Go! Go! Cory Carson features Cory, a little kid car with an engine that runs on fun! Cory and his family live in the town of Bumperton Hills, a charming neighborhood filled with characters of all different makes and models. While navigating the winding roads of childhood, Cory’s eager and playful spirit sometimes veers him off course. Luckily his friends and family are always there to get Cory back on track!

Netflix original kids animated series portfolio includes Mighty Little Bheem and Ask The Storybots, as well as the upcoming Dragons: Rescue Riders from DreamWorks Animation, Dino Girl Gauko from Akira Shigino, Kid Cosmic from Craig McCracken, Trash Truck from Max Keane, City of Ghosts from Elizabeth Ito, Centaurworld from Megan Nicole Dong, Maya and the Three from Jorge Gutierrez, Battle Kitty from Matt Layzell and Mama K’s Team 4 from Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema.

Netflix’s slate of feature animated films for families kicks off this November with Klaus and also includes The Willoughbys and Over The Moon.