‘Netflix And Chills’ Horror Brand Celebrates Friday The 13th With Trailer And Pics

Taking advantage of Friday the 13th, Netflix has released a sizzle reel for its “Netflix & Chills” horror brand, as well as release dates and first-look images for four original movies.

Check out the schedule below for the genre program, which includes original films and series as well as acquired fare like FX’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse and Scream 2.

The initiative kicks off Friday with the French-language original series Marianne, and wraps up October 25 with the debut of original film Rattlesnake and original series Prank Encounters.

Netflix released images (see them below) and dates for In the Tall Grass (October 4); Fractured (October 11); Eli (October 18); and Rattlesnake (October 25).

In the Tall Grass is based on a short story first published in Esquire, written by Stephen King and his son, Joe Hill. It stars Harrison Gilbertson, Laysla De Oliveira, Avery Whitted, Will Buie Jr., Rachel Wilson and Patrick Wilson. Vincenzo Natali wrote and directed.

Fractured, directed by Brad Anderson (Beirut, The Machinist), stars Sam Worthington, Lily Rabe, Stephen Tobolowsky and Adjoa Andoh. Eli stars Charlie Shotwell, Max Martini and Sadie Sink, with Lili Taylor and Kelly Reilly. It was directed by Ciarán Foy. Rattlesnake stars Carmen Ejogo and Theo Rossi, with Emma Greenwell and introducing Apollonia Pratt. Zak Hilditch wrote and directed.

And here are first-look images from three upcoming films:

“Eli” Netflix

“In the Tall Grass” Netflix

“Rattlesnake” Netflix