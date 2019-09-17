Netflix Lines Up Danish Original Series ‘Equinox’; Streamer Strikes Key Deal With Canal Plus In France — Global Briefs

Netflix today announced Danish original series Equinox, based on the local podcast, Equinox 1985. The six part series will be created by Tea Lindeburg and executive produced by Piv Bernth (The Killing) and her company Apple Tree Productions, which is backed by ITV Studios. Production is expected to start later this year. The show will be a character-driven supernatural thriller about a young woman named Anna, who is affected by the unexplainable disappearance of a school class in 1999. The series is set in Denmark and swipes back and forth between 1999, where it all started, and the present time. Tesha Crawford, Director Netflix International Originals Northern Europe, said, “We are very excited about this new series which brings together a locally successful story and a highly acclaimed Danish producer. It’s also been very inspiring to work with a narrative that actually comes from a non-traditional format like a podcast. We are confident that all of this combined will result in a series that is as compelling as the original story.”

France’s Canal Plus Group has struck a new partnership with Netflix under which the U.S. service will be included in Canal Plus bundles. Starting on October 15, Canal Plus subscribers to the Cine / Series package will have access to the Canal Plus premium channel as well as the Netflix service, starting at €15 per month. The offer will initially launch in France but is intended to be expanded in other Canal Plus territories starting shortly with Poland. Netflix already has carrier deals in France with networks such as Orange, SFR, Bouygues and Free. Local giant Canal Plus has seen its subs numbers take a hit in recent years while Netflix now counts six million members in the market. Reed Hastings, Netflix founder and CEO declared, “We’re excited to work with Canal Plus, one of Europe’s leading media companies. We both share a love of entertainment and this partnership will make it easy for Canal Plus customers to get the complete Netflix experience — and with only one bill.”