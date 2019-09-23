Netflix ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Win Gives TV Movie Category A Tech Twist

Netflix’s Black Mirror took home the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie for the Bandersnatch episode of its most recent season, adding a technological twist to the category.

Bandersnatch represented the leading edge of Netflix’s entry into interactive storytelling, offering a branching, “choose-your-own-adventure” approach with dozens of possible outcomes to the feature-length episode. The streaming giant has talked of accelerating its push into that area, which the Emmy win should help validate.

In a brief acceptance speech, executive producer Charlie Brooker thanked Netflix, including “everyone on the tech side in Los Gatos, who pulled off a magic trick.”

He stressed how surprised he was by the win, noting that what he held in his hand when he removed it from his pants pocket. “This is a Kleenex from the bathroom of the hotel,” Brooker laughed. “I was panicking.” As a Brit, he jokingly added, “We were conditioned for 52% of you to vote for Brexit, so thanks very much.”

Executive producer Annabel Jones acknowledged the other nominees, including “the immense talent that is David Milch,” who was up for his the feature-length return to Deadwood.

For many years a repository for top talent and high-rated prestige projects, the TV Movie category long ago ceded that perch to the Limited Series category. Few of the nominees had a large number of overall nominations. Black Mirror has also won previous Emmys in the category, though the Television Academy instituted a rule requiring a 75-minute running time. Outstanding TV Movie was the only category in which Bandersnatch was nominated.