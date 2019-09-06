Netflix, Amazon & Apple Spent $345M On UK Original Productions In 2018

International streaming services including Netflix, Amazon and Apple spent £280M ($345M) on original British commissions in 2018, according to UK producer trade body Pact.

This was up from £150M in 2017 and £126M in 2016.

It comes as the trio of tech companies ramp up their originations outside of the States; Netflix produced around 40 original series out of the UK last year including Sex Education, while Amazon has UK originations such as Good Omens and Apple started commissioning shows out of its London base including shows from the likes of BBC Studios and Plimsoll Productions.

The data, produced by Oliver & Ohlbaum for Pact, also shows that British producers scored £425M worth of commissions from international broadcasters, including the likes of Discovery and A+E Networks, which regularly work with British non-scripted producers. This was up from £399M in 2017 and £342M in 2016.

It takes the total revenues within the UK television production sector in 2018 to over £3B, its highest level to date. Sector growth has continued at around 3% per year since 2012.

Pact Chair and All3Media COO Sara Geater said, “These figures show that despite the challenges that indies face domestically, there is still a huge international market looking for quality British content. Indies large and small should make use of Pact’s fantastic resources, such as the Export Accelerator, to ensure they are taking advantage of all of the international opportunities available to them.”