Netflix Acquires Christopher McDougall’s Upcoming Book ‘Running With Sherman’

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Christopher McDougall’s next book, Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero out on Oct. 15 from Knopf, has been scooped up by Netflix. Randall Green, who writes on Showtime’s Billions, has been tapped to adapt.

Book follows McDougall’s family adopting a rescue donkey that had been kept isolated and unattended in an animal hoarder’s barn in rural western Pennsylvania. When a mutual friend delivered Sherman to the McDougall’s farm, the donkey was on death’s door: He had infected sores all over his bloated body and hooves grown as long and curled as witch’s nails. The McDougalls taught Sherman how to be a donkey again, how to run, and then how to race. The story culminates in Sherman competing with his human and donkey buddies in a race in the Rockies that’s both grueling and hysterical.

Running with Sherman is in early development as a feature at the streamer. Green is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.

Trained as a foreign correspondent for the Associated Press, McDougall covered wars in Rwanda and Angola before writing his international bestseller, Born to Run which has sold over 3 million copies. McDougall also created the Outside magazine web series, Art of the Hero. McDougall is repped by InkWell Management.