Neon Acquires North American Rights To Julia Ducournau’s ‘Titane’; Plot Under Wraps

Neon has acquired North American rights to writer-director Julia Ducournau’s Titane, a new French film about, well, we’ll find out later. Titane‘s plot “is being kept under wraps,” Neon says, and casting has yet to be announced.

What is known is that the acquisition marks Neon’s second of a French film this year, following the distributor’s Cannes acquisition Portrait of a Lady on Fire, which won the festival’s best screenplay award and is considered likely to be an Oscar contender.

Titane is produced by Jean Christophe Reymond (Kazak Productions), and is Ducournau’s directorial follow-up to her 2016 horror film Raw, winner of Cannes’ FIPRESCI prize.

“Raw was one of the most earth-shattering debut films in recent memory,” Neon said in a statement today, “and we’ve been waiting for Julia’s next film ever since.” Ducournau’s 2011 short film Junior won the fest’s Petit Rail d’Or prize.

The Titane deal was negotiated by Neon’s Jeff Deutchman with Eva Diederix from Wild Bunch International and CAA Media Finance.