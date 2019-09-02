NBCUniversal Distribution To Subsume ‘Patrick Melrose’ Distributor Sky Vision Content Sales From October 1

NBCUniversal’s international distribution division is to subsume Sky’s global sales arm on October 1 following Comcast’s purchase of the pay-TV broadcaster.

The companies revealed that Sky Vision Content Sales is to transition to NBCUniversal Distribution two weeks before Mipcom. A number of redundancies have already occurred as part of the move, which was revealed days before Mip TV in April.

It is the latest example of synergy between the two companies after the acquisition.

Sky Vision, which was launched in 2012, sells shows including A Discovery of Witches, Patrick Melrose, Riviera and Britannia as well as forthcoming titles such as Helen Mirren’s Catherine The Great, political drama Cobra, which stars Trainspotting star Robert Carlyle and The Crown’s Victoria Hamilton, as well as international shows such as Australian series Frayed.

The company was set up by Jane Millichip, who is becoming Chief Commercial Officer of Sky Studios, the enlarged production division set up earlier this year. Sky set up Sky Studios, run by CEO Gary Davey, as it doubles investment in originals over the next five years.

Its first production is Sky, HBO and Plan B six-part co-pro The Third Day with Jude Law. The banner will create new productions for Sky channels, NBC Broadcast and cable, and Universal Pictures as well as for other distribution outlets, with a focus on drama and comedy.