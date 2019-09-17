Peacock Programming: Here’s What NBCU’s Streaming Service Will Offer

NBCUniversal today revealed Peacock as the name and April as the launch month for its streaming service. Among the series that will be available when the service goes live are four new dramas — including Sam Esmail’s take on Battlestar Galactica — and reboots of the decades-old NBC comedies Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell.

There also will be a Season 4 of the NBC sitcom A.P. Bio, a limited series about L.A. billboard queen Angelyne and a second telefilm based on USA Network dramedy Psych starring Tony Shalhoub. On the unscripted side, Peacock will launch with Who Wrote That, The Amber Ruffin Show and an untitled Real Housewives franchise spinoff.

Here is what the Peacock will offer starting in the spring, with loglines and credits supplied by NBCUniversal: The service will launch in April with 15,000 hour of content, largely acquired. Peacock’s first original scripted series are expected to start rolling out in the fall, on the heels of the Summer Olympics.

Original Drama Series

ANGELYNE (limited series)

Logline: Limited series based on The Hollywood Reporter feature that explored the identity of L.A.’s mysterious billboard bombshell.

EP: Emmy Rossum via Composition 8

EP: Sam Esmail via EsmailCorp

EP: Chad Hamilton via Anonymous Content

EP: Lucy Tcherniak

EP: Allison Miller

T: Emmy Rossum

Consultant: Gary Baum

Studio: UCP

BATTLESTAR GALACTICA

Logline: Battlestar Galactica returns to television with Sam Esmail producing.

EP: Sam Esmail

EP: Chad Hamilton

Studio: UCP

BRAVE NEW WORLD

Logline: Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

W: David Wiener

EP/Showrunner: David Wiener

EP: Grant Morrison

EP: Darryl Frank via Amblin Television

EP: Justin Falvey via Amblin Television

EP/Director: Owen Harris

EP (first episode): Brian Taylor

Studio: UCP

Cast: Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, Nina Sosanya and Demi Moore

DR. DEATH

Logline: Based on Wonderly’s hit podcast, Dr. Death tells the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jamie Dornan), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), set out to stop him. Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the gross negligence of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

W/EP: Patrick Macmanus

T: Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater

EP: Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch (Escape Artists)

EP: Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy (Wondery)

Studio: UCP

ONE OF US IS LYING (pilot)

Logline: Based on Karen M. McManus’s best-selling novel, One of Us Is Lying is the story of what happens when five strangers walk into

detention and only four walk out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

W: Erica Saleh

A: Karen M. McManus (based on her novel)

P: 5 More Minutes Productions (John Sacchi and Matt Groesch)

Studio: UCP

Original Comedy Series

A.P. BIO (Season 4)

Logline: When disgraced Harvard philosophy professor Jack Griffin loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

W/EP: Mike O’Brien

T: Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell

EP: Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, Lorne Michaels

Studios: Universal Television, Broadway Video

Production Company: Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

PUNKY BREWSTER (pilot)

Logline: In this multicamera/hybrid continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

Pilot credits:

W/EP: Steve and Jim Amogida

EP/T: Soleil Moon Frye

EP: Tim Pastore and Jimmy Fox (All3Media America/Main Event Media)

EP: David Duclon

D/EP: Jonathan Judge

Studio: UCP/Universal Television

RUTHERFORD FALLS

Logline: Ed Helms portrays Nathan Rutherford, the eponymous denizen of a small New England town, who is having difficulty facing the inevitable changes to his way of life.

EP/W/Co-creator/T: Ed Helms

EP/W/Co-creator: Michael Schur

EP/W/Co-creator: Sierra Ornelas

EP/NW: David Miner, Mike Falbo

Studio: Universal Television

Production companies: Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment, Pacific Electric Picture Company

SAVED BY THE BELL (reboot)

Logline: When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

EP/W: Tracey Wigfield

P/T: Mario Lopez

P/T: Elizabeth Berkley

EP: Peter Engel, Franco Bario

Studio: Universal Television

STRAIGHT TALK

Logline: Straight Talk examines what happens when two opposing ideologies are forced into an odd coupling. The main characters will be challenged by one another, making the moral lines at which they once stood harder to define.

Pilot credits:

W/Creator: Kara Brown

D/EP/NW: Rashida Jones

T/EP: Jada Pinkett Smith

EP: Joy Gorman (Anonymous Content)

EP: Deniese Davis (Color Creative)

Studio: Universal Television & Anonymous Content

Original Unscipted Series

THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW

Logline: Each week The Amber Ruffin Show will showcase Amber’s signature smart-and-silly take on the week. A late-night show with just the good parts – the comedy.

T: Amber Ruffin

EP: Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker

W: Jenny Hagel

WHO WROTE THAT

Logline: A docuseries that gives a behind the scenes look at Saturday Night Live‘s most important writers.

W/EP: Andy Breckman & Susan Morrison

D: Brett Hodge

EP: Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Erin Doyle, Erik Howard (Broadway Video)

EP: Howard Klein (3 Arts)

EP: Derik Murray, Brian Gersh (Network Entertainment)

Associate Producer: Eddie Michaels (Broadway Video)

UNTITLED REAL HOUSEWIVES SPINOFF (no details provided)

Original Telefilm

PSYCH 2: LASSIE COME HOME

Logline: Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

W/D/EP: Steve Franks

W/EP: James Roday

W: Andy Berman

EP: Chris Henzie

EP: Dulé Hill

Studio: UCP in association with Thruline Entertainment

Cast: James Roday, Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen and Tim Omundson

Catalog Series

Bates Motel

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cheers

Chrisley Knows Best

Covert Affairs

Downton Abbey

Everybody Loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

House

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The King of Queens

Married … with Children

Monk

Parks and Recreation (exclusive, available Oct. 2020)

Parenthood

The Office (exclusive, available Jan. 2021)

Psych

The Real Housewives

Royal Pains

Saturday Night Live

Superstore

30 Rock

Top Chef

Will & Grace

100 Dias Para Volver (Spanish-language)

Betty in NY (Spanish-language)

El Barón (Spanish-language)

Preso No. 1 (Spanish-language)

Original Movies to Be Created By

Universal Pictures

Focus Features

DreamWorks Animation

Library Movies

American Pie

Back to the Future

A Beautiful Mind

Bourne franchise

The Breakfast Club

Bridesmaids

Brokeback Mountain

Casino

Dallas Buyers Club

Despicable Me franchise

Do the Right Thing

Erin Brockovich

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

Fast & Furious

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Knocked Up

Mamma Mia!

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Shrek