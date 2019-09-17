Peacock Programming: Here’s What NBCU’s Streaming Service Will Offer

NBCUniversal today revealed Peacock as the name and April as the launch month for its streaming service. Among the series that will be available when the service goes live are four new dramas — including Sam Esmail’s take on Battlestar Galactica — and reboots of the decades-old NBC comedies Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell.
There also will be a Season 4 of the NBC sitcom A.P. Bio, a limited series about L.A. billboard queen Angelyne and a second telefilm based on USA Network dramedy Psych starring Tony Shalhoub. On the unscripted side, Peacock will launch with Who Wrote That, The Amber Ruffin Show and an untitled Real Housewives franchise spinoff.
Here is what the Peacock will offer starting in the spring, with loglines and credits supplied by NBCUniversal: The service will launch in April with 15,000 hour of content, largely acquired. Peacock’s first original scripted series are expected to start rolling out in the fall, on the heels of the Summer Olympics.
Original Drama Series
ANGELYNE (limited series)
Logline: Limited series based on The Hollywood Reporter feature that explored the identity of L.A.’s mysterious billboard bombshell.
EP: Emmy Rossum via Composition 8
EP: Sam Esmail via EsmailCorp
EP: Chad Hamilton via Anonymous Content
EP: Lucy Tcherniak
EP: Allison Miller
T: Emmy Rossum
Consultant: Gary Baum
Studio: UCP
BATTLESTAR GALACTICA
Logline: Battlestar Galactica returns to television with Sam Esmail producing.
EP: Sam Esmail
EP: Chad Hamilton
Studio: UCP
BRAVE NEW WORLD
Logline: Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.
W: David Wiener
EP/Showrunner: David Wiener
EP: Grant Morrison
EP: Darryl Frank via Amblin Television
EP: Justin Falvey via Amblin Television
EP/Director: Owen Harris
EP (first episode): Brian Taylor
Studio: UCP
Cast: Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, Nina Sosanya and Demi Moore
DR. DEATH
Logline: Based on Wonderly’s hit podcast, Dr. Death tells the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jamie Dornan), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), set out to stop him. Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the gross negligence of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.
W/EP: Patrick Macmanus
T: Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater
EP: Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch (Escape Artists)
EP: Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy (Wondery)
Studio: UCP
ONE OF US IS LYING (pilot)
Logline: Based on Karen M. McManus’s best-selling novel, One of Us Is Lying is the story of what happens when five strangers walk into
detention and only four walk out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.
W: Erica Saleh
A: Karen M. McManus (based on her novel)
P: 5 More Minutes Productions (John Sacchi and Matt Groesch)
Studio: UCP
Original Comedy Series
A.P. BIO (Season 4)
Logline: When disgraced Harvard philosophy professor Jack Griffin loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.
W/EP: Mike O’Brien
T: Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell
EP: Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, Lorne Michaels
Studios: Universal Television, Broadway Video
Production Company: Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions
PUNKY BREWSTER (pilot)
Logline: In this multicamera/hybrid continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self.
Pilot credits:
W/EP: Steve and Jim Amogida
EP/T: Soleil Moon Frye
EP: Tim Pastore and Jimmy Fox (All3Media America/Main Event Media)
EP: David Duclon
D/EP: Jonathan Judge
Studio: UCP/Universal Television
RUTHERFORD FALLS
Logline: Ed Helms portrays Nathan Rutherford, the eponymous denizen of a small New England town, who is having difficulty facing the inevitable changes to his way of life.
EP/W/Co-creator/T: Ed Helms
EP/W/Co-creator: Michael Schur
EP/W/Co-creator: Sierra Ornelas
EP/NW: David Miner, Mike Falbo
Studio: Universal Television
Production companies: Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment, Pacific Electric Picture Company
SAVED BY THE BELL (reboot)
Logline: When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.
EP/W: Tracey Wigfield
P/T: Mario Lopez
P/T: Elizabeth Berkley
EP: Peter Engel, Franco Bario
Studio: Universal Television
STRAIGHT TALK
Logline: Straight Talk examines what happens when two opposing ideologies are forced into an odd coupling. The main characters will be challenged by one another, making the moral lines at which they once stood harder to define.
Pilot credits:
W/Creator: Kara Brown
D/EP/NW: Rashida Jones
T/EP: Jada Pinkett Smith
EP: Joy Gorman (Anonymous Content)
EP: Deniese Davis (Color Creative)
Studio: Universal Television & Anonymous Content
Original Unscipted Series
THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW
Logline: Each week The Amber Ruffin Show will showcase Amber’s signature smart-and-silly take on the week. A late-night show with just the good parts – the comedy.
T: Amber Ruffin
EP: Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker
W: Jenny Hagel
WHO WROTE THAT
Logline: A docuseries that gives a behind the scenes look at Saturday Night Live‘s most important writers.
W/EP: Andy Breckman & Susan Morrison
D: Brett Hodge
EP: Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Erin Doyle, Erik Howard (Broadway Video)
EP: Howard Klein (3 Arts)
EP: Derik Murray, Brian Gersh (Network Entertainment)
Associate Producer: Eddie Michaels (Broadway Video)
UNTITLED REAL HOUSEWIVES SPINOFF (no details provided)
Original Telefilm
PSYCH 2: LASSIE COME HOME
Logline: Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.
W/D/EP: Steve Franks
W/EP: James Roday
W: Andy Berman
EP: Chris Henzie
EP: Dulé Hill
Studio: UCP in association with Thruline Entertainment
Cast: James Roday, Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen and Tim Omundson
Catalog Series
Bates Motel
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Cheers
Chrisley Knows Best
Covert Affairs
Downton Abbey
Everybody Loves Raymond
Frasier
Friday Night Lights
House
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
The King of Queens
Married … with Children
Monk
Parks and Recreation (exclusive, available Oct. 2020)
Parenthood
The Office (exclusive, available Jan. 2021)
Psych
The Real Housewives
Royal Pains
Saturday Night Live
Superstore
30 Rock
Top Chef
Will & Grace
100 Dias Para Volver (Spanish-language)
Betty in NY (Spanish-language)
El Barón (Spanish-language)
Preso No. 1 (Spanish-language)
Original Movies to Be Created By
Universal Pictures
Focus Features
DreamWorks Animation
Library Movies
American Pie
Back to the Future
A Beautiful Mind
Bourne franchise
The Breakfast Club
Bridesmaids
Brokeback Mountain
Casino
Dallas Buyers Club
Despicable Me franchise
Do the Right Thing
Erin Brockovich
E.T. The Extra Terrestrial
Fast & Furious
Field of Dreams
Jaws
Knocked Up
Mamma Mia!
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Shrek
