NBCU Streamer Gets Name, Sets Slate Of Reboots, ‘Dr. Death’, Ed Helms & Amber Ruffin Series, ‘Parks & Rec’

NBC Universal’s upcoming streaming service has a name, and it does not feature “plus” or “max,” NBCU shunned the ongoing trend to go with Peacock (www.peacocktv.com), a nod to NBC’s iconic logo. The company also unveiled its initial programming slate, which includes three reboots of popular NBCU series, a new Battlestar Galactica from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, as well as contemporary takes on Saved By the Bell, from Great News creator Tracey Wigfield, with original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley set to star and produce; and Punky Brewster, with Soleil Moon Frye set to reprise her role.

Peacock’s original programming slate also includes Ed Helms-Mike Schur comedy series Rutherford Falls; a weekly show starring Late Night standout Amber Ruffin; limited series Dr. Death, starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater, and Angelyne, starring/exec produced Emily Rossum and exec produced by her husband, Esmail; a behind-the-scenes at Saturday Night Live docuseries Who Wrote That; the Spanish-language dramedy series Armas De Mujler, from the team behind Telemundo’s hit La Reina del Sur; and drama pilot Straight Talk starring Jada Pinkett Smith and directed by Rashida Jones.

The straight-to-series comedy Rutherford Falls, co-created by The Office alums Helms Schur and starring Helms, had been in the works at Apple.

NBCU also confirmed that the big-budget utopian drama series Brave New World, originally ordered by USA, will be on Peacock, along with the second Psych movie, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, which also will move from USA to Peacock.

On the acquisition front, Peacock has handed exclusive streaming rights to Parks and Recreation, which will come to the streamer in October 2020, followed by The Office in January 2021. The platform revealed a string of other acquired series from the NBCU vault and outside studios, which it will carry on a non-exclusive basis.The service will also feature films from Universal Pictures, like the Fast & Furious franchise and E.T, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation and Illumination.

You can see a full list of Peacock’s original and acquired programming to date below the post.

Peacock, which employs both AVOD and SVOD model, will launch in April 2020 with over 15,000 hours of content. That will be primarily acquired series and movies as well as topical content across news, including entertainment news via E!, sports, late-night and reality supplied by the various divisions of NBCU.

The company’s multi-platform Olympics coverage has not been unveiled yet but Peacock is expected to have some Olympic content, said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises. “And then we build and promote off the Olympics to market and launch some of our originals in the fall.”

Peacock’s original scripted series will begin rolling out in fall 2020, on the heels of the Summer Olympics, when the streamer also will start seeing NBCU titles currently on Hulu migrating to it, including Parks & Recreation.

Hammer laid out Peacock’s strategy for original scripted series as, “we want there to be some connective tissue to what we also have in the library.”

For instance, Sam Esmail’s new Battlestar Galactica reboot will run alongside the popular original Sci Fi Channel series from Ron Moore, which also will be available on Peacock. The new Schur-Helms comedy series Rutherford Falls shares sensibility with two acquired series, The Office, which co-starred Helms and on which Schur was a key writer-producer, and Parks & Recreation, which Schur co-created.

“All of our choices, especially in the beginning, we are doing them strategically so they connect back to our legacy,” Hammer said, noting that she is open for more reboots, with The Office at the top of her list.

NBCU-owned DreamWorks Animation, which has been producing original series primarily for Netflix, is not exclusive to the SVOD rival and will also be making series and movies for Peacock, along with Universal and Focus, who also will contribute original films to the streamer’s slate.

On the unscripted side, Peacock’s first announced series are extensions of established NBCU franchises, like SNL or The Real Housewives.

“In the early stages we will be doing spinoffs but we also are in the middle of development of fresh originals directly connected to the stuff that we have on the air already,” Hammer said, stressing the advantages of doing spinoffs for cross-marketing new Peacock shows to the built-in audience watching the linear shows on TV.

As for the name of the service, “we looked at thousands of possibilities,” Hammer said. “The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal – whether it’s culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!.”