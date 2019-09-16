NBC Sports Network & ESPN Latin America Score ‘The Story Of Rugby’ From Endeavor Content

NBC Sports Network and ESPN across Latin America are among the broadcasters to have picked up Endeavor Content’s The Story of Rugby ahead of the Rugby World Cup later this month.

The event runs from September 20 and Endeavor Content has sold the six-part series to a slew of international networks including NHK in Japan, CBC Gem in Canada, Movistar+ in Spain, Viaplay in the Nordics, Fox in Australia, RTE in Ireland, Supersport in Africa and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Steven O’Meagher (The Golden Hour) is showrunner on the sports doc series, which tackles colonialism, class war and sexism and focuses on the social, economic, historical and cultural impact of the sport of rugby. Filmed in 24 countries and across six continents, the series examines national cultures and identities through the larger-than-life personalities and little known behind-the-scenes stories of world rugby and includes interviews with some of rugby’s greatest legends, including Martin Johnson, Sir Gareth Edwards, Sean Fitzpatrick, Nick Farr-Jones, Hugo Porta, Jean-Pierre Rives and Morne du Plessis.

The series is Executive Produced by Desert Road’s O’Meagher, Rob Shaftel from Hit + Run and John Pearson and Fiona Taag of logistics firm DHL.

“I wanted the series to be beautifully filmed, interview obvious, but also unlikely voices, and be as up-to-the-minute as possible so that everything feels fresh and authentic. This is not a series about rugby matches played and won, or the stars from different eras. Our series explores rugby’s surprisingly influential off field history,” said O’Meagher. “From Harvard against Yale, a pick-up game in the middle of the Fijian rainforest, underdogs Wales upsetting odds-on favorites England, two of New Zealand’s oldest college rivalries maintaining a century-old rivalry, and spectacular women’s games in Chicago, Samoa and Northern Ireland, this is rugby as no one has ever seen it before”.

Endeavor Content’s television sales slate includes Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, Showtime’s documentary Hitsville: The Making of Motown, Killing Eve, Normal People, gameshow Spin the Wheel and Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse.