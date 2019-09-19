NBC Taps ‘Tonight Show’s Katie Hockmeyer As Head Of Late Night

Veteran The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Late Night with Jimmy Fallon producer Katie Hockmeyer has been named EVP, Late Night Programming, NBC Entertainment.

This is the first time in years that NBC has had a dedicated head of late night. Prior to being named NBC Entertainment Co-Chairman last fall, George Cheeks oversaw late night in his role as Co-President, UCP and Wilshire Studios and President, Late Night Programming, (Fellow NBC Entertainment Co-Chairman Paul Telegdy also previously had overseen late night in addition to alternative programming.)

Hockmeyer, who will report to Cheeks and Telegdy, will work on the network’s late-night lineup, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live and newcomer A Little Late with Lilly Singh. In her new role, Hockmeyer will guide programming strategy and act as the network liaison for all aspects of the late-night business, as well as work closely across the NBCU portfolio on cross promotion opportunities.

“It’s exciting for these shows to have someone with Katie’s insight and experience, thinking day-in and day-out about how they can continue to grow and innovate,” said Cheeks and Telegdy. “Our late-night programs are an indelible part of the NBC brand, and Katie’s strong leadership, keen insight and deep institutional knowledge is exactly what we need to continue their incredible legacy well into the future.”

Hockmeyer, a five-time Emmy Award nominee and winner of a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment Talk Television, has been a key member of Fallon’s production team since the 2009 debut of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. She has been with The Tonight Show since its 2014 launch, ascending to producer, and serving in multiple roles, including two years as showrunner overseeing all elements of production. She most recently worked with Jim Bell who last fall was named executive in charge and showrunner for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,

Additionally, Hockmeyer was integral to the development and launch of the Universal Studios Orlando ride Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, which remains one of the park’s top attractions.

Hockmeyer began her career as part of NBC’s page program, after which she began working as an executive assistant in Lorne Michaels’ office at Saturday Night Live and where she firs immersed herself in the craft of mounting a late-night program. She then worked under former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Zucker before heading back into the late-night.