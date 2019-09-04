NBC Developing Cryonics Drama From David Slack; Josh Berman Producing, Phillip Noyce To Direct

NBC has put in development an untitled cryonics drama from writer David Slack, Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman and Sony TV. Phillip Noyce (The Resident) is set to direct and executive produce.

Written by Slack, the Untitled David Slack Projects centers around an enigmatic billionaire who has gathered more than 250 people who have attempted to cheat death by having their bodies frozen in hopes that a future breakthrough would someday allow them to be brought back to life. However, as these people from different moments in time wake up, they soon realize you can’t cheat death without paying a price.

Slack executive produces with Berman and Chris King via Berman’s Osprey Prods., and Noyce. Sony Pictures TV, where Berman is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Slack was an executive producer on the first two seasons of MacGyver. He created drama APB which aired for one season on Fox. His other credits include co-executive producer on CBS’ Person of Interest.

Noyce directed the pilot and the second episode of Fox’s new medical drama The Resident and executive produces the series. He also is directing Fox’s untitled drama pilot based on the best-selling book Gone Baby Gone by Dennis Lehane. Noyce has directed a number of other pilots that have gone to series, including NBC’s Crisis and Fox’s Tru Calling — both from 20th TV– as well as Showtime’s Brotherhood and ABC’s Revenge.

Berman also has St. Elmo’s Fire, a modern adaptation of the cult classic 1985 feature, set at NBC with Sony TV. He most recently executive produced the VH1 series Daytime Divas and co-created/exec produced ABC’s Notorious.