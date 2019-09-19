NBC Buys Gay Father-Son Comedy From Writer Nick Lehmann & Matt Hubbard

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put into development Like Son, Like Father, a half-hour comedy from writer Nick Lehmann (I’m Not Crazy, Forever), Forever creator Matt Hubbard and Universal TV.

Written by Lehmann, Like Son, Like Father, centers on Nick, an out and proud gay man, who finds himself in the unenviable position of assuming the role of his newly outed father’s gay mentor and new roommate.

Lehmann executive produces with Hubbard. Universal TV is the studio.

In the last four months, Lehmann has acquired over 90k followers across his social platforms from his comedic videos and tweets, totaling over 100k followers and millions of views. He co-created, wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the YouTube series I’m Not Crazy. Lehmann graduated from Northwestern’s University prestigious theatre and writing program and is a multi-hyphenate — he writes, acts, directs, and is a comedian. The project reunites him with Hubbard, with whom he worked on Forever as Showrunner’s Assistant. Lehmann is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

In addition to creating the Amazon/Uni TV comedy series Forever starring Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph, Hubbard, has a long history with NBC. He started on dramedy Ed and also worked on the Friends spinoff Joey. He worked on all seven seasons of 30 Rock, rising to co-executive producer, and also did stints on two other workplace comedies, Superstore and Parks & Recreation. He won an Emmy for writing the “Reunion” episode of 30 Rock and shared in the show’s best comedy series Emmy win in 2009. Hubbard is repped by Hansen Jacobson.