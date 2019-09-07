Nate Parker’s ‘American Skin’ Wins Venice Sconfini Section Best Film Prize

It’s a side prize, as the big awards are about to be issued for the Venice Film Festival. But considering the critical coverage of that festival that surrounded the inclusion of Nate Parker’s American Skin — as the filmmaker tries to rebound from the tumble he took when his The Birth of a Nation headed into an Oscar as front runner but was toppled by a replay of his acquittal on rape charges years earlier when he was a college student — it is worth noting that Parker was awarded the Filming Italy Award for Best Film of the Sconfini Section. The Filming Italy Award is an award created by Tiziana Rocca with the aim of promoting Italian cinema abroad and bringing together different cultures. Though the film was shot in Los Angeles, it was backed by Eagle Pictures and was the first time an Italian company produced an entirely American film on the theme of racial injustice. Parker plays an Iraqi War vet who seeks justice after his only son is killed by a white police officer.