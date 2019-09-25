Natalia Dyer-Starring SXSW Pic ‘Yes, God, Yes’ To Hit Theaters Via Vertical Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired U.S. rights to Yes, God, Yes, the coming-of-age pic that stars Stranger Things‘ Natalia Dyer and had its world premiere earlier this year at SXSW, where it won a Special Jury Award for its ensemble cast. The pic written and directed by Obvious Child scribe Karen Maine in her feature helming debut will now hit theaters next year.

Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), Francesca Reale (Stranger Things), Wolfgang Novogratz (The Last Summer) and Timothy Simons (Veep) co-star in the film. Dyer plays Alice, a Catholic teenager in the early 2000s who, after an innocent AOL chat turns racy, discovers masturbating and struggles to suppress her new urges in the face of eternal damnation.

The Maiden Voyage and RT Features film was produced by Katie Cordeal, Colleen Hammond, Eleanor Columbus and Rodrigo Teixeira. Executive producers are Chris Columbus, Lourenço Sant’Anna, Sophie Mas and Maine.

“We’re so excited to have the opportunity to share Yes, God, Yes with the world, and couldn’t be happier to be partnering with Vertical, whose enthusiasm and passion for the film matches our own,” said Maine. “Our film is for everyone who’s ever been told that they should be ashamed of their sexuality, or that they should feel guilty for wanting to explore their desires. It’s the kind of film I wish I could have seen as a young girl growing up Catholic in the Midwest.”

The deal was negotiated by Vertical’s Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.