‘Narcos: Mexico’s Teresa Ruiz Joins ‘The Minuteman’ Action Film Starring Liam Neeson

EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Ruiz, who can currently be seen on Netflix’s Narcos spinoff, Narcos: Mexico, has been added to the cast of The Minuteman, an action thriller being led by Liam Neeson. Ruiz also joins co-stars Katheryn Winnick and Juan Pablo Raba in the Sculptor Media pic directed by Robert Lorenz, who wrote the latest draft of the script that originated from Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz.

The plot centers on a rancher (Neeson) on the Arizona border who becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins (led by Raba) who’ve pursued him into the U.S.

Warren Goz and Eric Gold of Sculptor Media will finance and produce with Zero Gravity Management’s Tai Duncan and Mark Williams. Raven Capital Management’s James Masciello is the executive producer with Voltage Pictures’ Nicolas Chartier and Jonathan Deckter.

Ruiz, who also appeared in the political thriller series, Aquí en la Tierra, which was produced by Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna´s La Corriente del Golfo shingle, is repped by CAA and Grandview.