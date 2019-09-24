House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces Formal Trump Impeachment Inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced that she is launching an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, after the disclosure that a whistleblower sounded the alarm over a conversation that Trump had with the leader of Ukraine.

Standing before a row of American flags in the nation’s capital, Pelosi said, in an announcement carried across the networks, “The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

Pelosi’s announcement was anticipated throughout the day, first as she spoke before Atlantic Live, an annual event in Washington, and later in the afternoon as she met with members of the House Democratic caucus. News outlets began to report in the run up to her 5 p.m. ET announcement, and in the corner of the screen, CNN even ran a rising tally of the number of Democrats who supported impeachment.

Up until now, Pelosi has resisted calls to impeach Trump, leaving it to a number of House committees to investigate his actions.

But that has changed with the revelation earlier this month that a whistleblower sounded the alarm over a conversation that Trump reportedly had with the president of the Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

She noted that Trump admitted to asking Zelensky to take actions “that would benefit him politically.”

She also said that the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph McGuire, will testify in the House on Thursday. He so far has declined to release the whistleblower complaint to Congress, but Pelosi said that it was essential that he do so.

“He will have to choose whether to break the law or honor his responsibility to the Constitution,” she said.

Trump quickly responded on Twitter.

“Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!” Trump said.

Earlier in the day, he said that he was authorizing the release of the transcript of his call with Zelensky on Wednesday. But that is different from the release of the whistleblower complaint to Congress.